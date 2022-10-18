 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Tuesday, October 18th, 2022

By JennaP23
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 13 Baylor at West Virginia Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Women’s Basketball Big 12 Media Day

Today Nicki Collen, Sarah Andrews, Ja’mee Asberry, and Caitlin Bickle take the stage in Kansas City for Big 12 Media Day.

Get to Know Langston Love

As basketball season quickly approaches, Branden MacKinnnon sat down with Langston Love to catch up on his journey back from an ACL tear last season and to get to know him a bit better. Check out their interview here.

Track & Field Schedule Released

Yesterday the track and field schedule was released for both the indoor and outdoor seasons. The indoor season kicks off on January 13th, and the outdoor season starts in Waco on March 24th.

Volleyball Moves Up in AVCA Poll

Baylor moved up four spots in this week’s AVCA poll after a Top 25 win over Rice and a close game against #1 Texas.

Men’s Basketball Ranked #5 in AP Preseason Poll

The AP Preseason Poll was released for men’s basketball, and Baylor is tied with Kansas at #5.

West Virginia Statistical Recap

Here’s a look at the numbers from last week’s game against West Virginia.

Baylor Alumni to Texans Rookies

The Texans shared this pic of the rookies. Look to the right and you’ll see Baylor alumni Jalen Pitre and Drew Estrada. We love to see it.

Bear of the Day

Three for the price of one!

Only four days until Homecoming! Be there or be square!

