DBR: Monday, October 17th, 2022

Men’s Golf Heads to Houston

Today is the first day of Big 12 Match Play in Houston, where six Baylor golfers will compete.

Volleyball Loses Tough Game against Texas

In a hard-fought battle on Saturday, Baylor volleyball lost to #1 Texas with a final score of 3-1. Despite the loss, there was a great crowd at the Ferrell Center, the third-largest crowd in history for a Baylor volleyball game.

Hard-fought battle with No. 1 Texas doesn't go our way.



Back in Ferrell on Wednesday vs. Texas Tech.

#SicEm pic.twitter.com/gniIPSqin2 — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) October 15, 2022

Cross Country Finishes Final Meet Before Big 12 Championships

At the Arturos Barrios Invitational on Saturday, Baylor women finished 8th as a team and the men finished 13th overall. This was the final regular season meet, and the Bears will travel to Lubbock next week for the Big 12 Championships.

That's a wrap for the regular season! We'll be back in 2⃣ weeks for Big 12s in Lubbock.



https://t.co/RUmBXzZTxG#SicEm — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) October 15, 2022

Equestrian Loses to Oklahoma State

Baylor equestrian lost a difficult matchup on Saturday against #4 Oklahoma State. It wasn’t pretty, but this week is a chance for redemption as TCU comes to Waco on Friday.

Not our day today. We'll be back at Willis next week!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/mYhLpNteD9 — Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) October 15, 2022

Soccer Drops to West Virginia

Tyquan Thornton Scores Big for New England

Yesterday former Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton had TWO touchdowns in the Patriots’ game against the Cleveland Browns. These were Thornton’s first touchdowns of the regular season.

ODB Mailbag - Homecoming Edition

Mailbag is back! Ask all your questions as we come up on our big homecoming game.

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preview

Jed Johnston, our newest ODB contributor, has released the first installment of his Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preview. Basketball season begins THREE WEEKS FROM TODAY. THREE WEEKS Y’ALL. Check out the preview to prepare yourself and learn about our opponents for the year.

Big XII (MBB) Mega Preview: Part 1 - deep diving WVU, OSU, and KSU https://t.co/st03R5EHzM pic.twitter.com/tlPYTVRu5Q — Jed Johnston (@BearMySoul17) October 14, 2022

Happy Homecoming Week!

This week is Baylor Homecoming, one of the longest-standing traditions of Baylor. All week long there are special activities, culminating with the football game against Kansas on Saturday morning.

#BaylorHomecoming is almost here!



Note these times for the main events:

Friday, 9 p.m.: Pep rally/Bonfire

Saturday, 8 a.m.: Parade hits campus

Saturday, 11 a.m.: @BUFootball



Complete schedule: https://t.co/cZue8kr1Iu pic.twitter.com/02UG8F3xv1 — Baylor University (@Baylor) October 15, 2022

College Football is the Greatest

Unfortunately, this week was not the greatest for Baylor football, but don’t let that distract you from the greatness of college football. On Saturday, Tennessee defeated Alabama with a last second field goal to put them on top 52-49. This game was absolutely thrilling to watch, and watching Tennessee fans celebrate as the 15 year losing streak to Alabama was broken was even better.

The best part of the celebration? Not only did fans tear down the goalposts, but they carried them right out of the stadium. I present you with The Goalposts: A Short Story.

I love this dude riding the goal post like a general leading his troops into battle: pic.twitter.com/wU0LMBNGal — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) October 15, 2022

The goalposts have exited Neyland pic.twitter.com/aBzqlMu8XZ — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) October 16, 2022

Somebody post where the goalposts are right now....... #GoVols pic.twitter.com/sulPB1HTx4 — Sherry Fitzgerald (@jihadthis) October 16, 2022

The goalpost has made it to Fraternity Row pic.twitter.com/D7uzBsJzg0 — Hostile Vol (@HostileVol) October 16, 2022

In conclusion, college football is the coolest thing in the world, and if you disagree, fight with me in the comments.

Bears of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is football commit Taurean York from Temple, Texas. Check out his highlights from Friday night.

#Baylor fans looking for a Saturday pick-me-up, check out some highlights from BU commit @TaureanYork5x's performance against Hutto Friday.



York had a few 3rd down stops, a forced fumble, 2 rushing TDs and the game-winning TD catch to lead @templewildcats to a 31-27 win. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/dpK8xM4nYM — Jack Allen (@JackAllenKXXV) October 15, 2022

Have a great Monday!