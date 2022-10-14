DBR: Friday, October 14th, 2022

Soccer Wins in Ames!

Last night, Baylor soccer traveled to Ames, where they defeated Iowa State 3-2. Freshman of the week Reneta Vargas scored two goals, and senior Elizabeth Kooiman scored her first goal of the season!

Baylor Drops Close One to West Virginia

So. . .last night did not go as we hoped. Special teams had some problems again, and the defense just couldn’t stop West Virginia. Quarterback Blake Shapen left the game in the third quarter after taking a nasty hit while sliding. Drones led the team well for the rest of the game, but it wasn’t enough to offset the defense. Not a pretty game at all, but time to look forward to next week’s matchup against Kansas. Sic ‘Em!

Men’s Basketball Ranked #1 in Big 12 Preseason Poll

For the third straight season, Baylor has been voted #1 in the Big 12 Preseason Poll.

Coming Up This Weekend. . .

Tomorrow is a BIG day for Baylor volleyball as they take on #1 ranked Texas at the Ferrell Center. It’s a white-out game so come early, be loud, and wear white to support our ladies as they fight for first in the conference!

Who's ready to the Ferrell Center on Saturday?



Doors open at 12:30 p.m. for No. 18 @BaylorVBall No. 1 Texas!



Get your tickets: https://t.co/LVTBY4qIwQ — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) October 13, 2022

Your Bears take on Big 12 rival Oklahoma State this Saturday in Stillwater! — Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) October 10, 2022

Cross Country is competing at Texas A&M Saturday morning, and soccer caps off the weekend with a matchup at West Virginia on Sunday.

Bears of the Day

The first Bear of the Day is senior Elizabeth Kooiman for scoring her first goal of the season in last night’s win!

Our next Bear of the Day is 747, a cutie bear living in Katmai National Park in Alaska. 747 won Katmai National Park’s Fat Bear Week competition, and now he’s all ready for hibernation. Shoutout to 747, bear of the people.

Congratulations to 747, our 2022 #FatBearWeek champion! Though he may be blissfully unaware of his two titles, the gains are real. In the bear world, fat is fit and these chunky contenders have been working tirelessly to pack on the pounds necessary for survival. — Katmai National Park (@KatmaiNPS) October 12, 2022

Have a great weekend everyone!