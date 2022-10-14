 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Friday, October 14th, 2022

By JennaP23
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 13 Baylor at West Virginia Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Soccer Wins in Ames!

Last night, Baylor soccer traveled to Ames, where they defeated Iowa State 3-2. Freshman of the week Reneta Vargas scored two goals, and senior Elizabeth Kooiman scored her first goal of the season!

Baylor Drops Close One to West Virginia

So. . .last night did not go as we hoped. Special teams had some problems again, and the defense just couldn’t stop West Virginia. Quarterback Blake Shapen left the game in the third quarter after taking a nasty hit while sliding. Drones led the team well for the rest of the game, but it wasn’t enough to offset the defense. Not a pretty game at all, but time to look forward to next week’s matchup against Kansas. Sic ‘Em!

Men’s Basketball Ranked #1 in Big 12 Preseason Poll

For the third straight season, Baylor has been voted #1 in the Big 12 Preseason Poll.

Coming Up This Weekend. . .

Tomorrow is a BIG day for Baylor volleyball as they take on #1 ranked Texas at the Ferrell Center. It’s a white-out game so come early, be loud, and wear white to support our ladies as they fight for first in the conference!

Equestrian is also traveling to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State.

Cross Country is competing at Texas A&M Saturday morning, and soccer caps off the weekend with a matchup at West Virginia on Sunday.

Bears of the Day

The first Bear of the Day is senior Elizabeth Kooiman for scoring her first goal of the season in last night’s win!

Our next Bear of the Day is 747, a cutie bear living in Katmai National Park in Alaska. 747 won Katmai National Park’s Fat Bear Week competition, and now he’s all ready for hibernation. Shoutout to 747, bear of the people.

Have a great weekend everyone!

