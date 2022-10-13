DBR: Thursday, October 13th, 2022

Volleyball Sweeps Rice
Last night, Baylor volleyball swept #22 Rice in Houston! A great showing for the Bears in a Top 25 matchup. Later this week is another big game when #1 ranked Texas comes to Waco.
MIDWEEK SWEEP! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/HebFcywMl1— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) October 13, 2022
West Virginia Game Preview!
Tonight Baylor football is back after a bye week, traveling to Morgantown to take on West Virginia. Check out the first look game preview here, and listen to this week’s podcast previewing the matchup.
Legendary— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) October 13, 2022
6 | #SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/GaCcG1mSpR
Waco Hosts ITA Texas Regional Championship
Today through Tuesday, men’s tennis will be competing in the ITA Texas Regional Championship right here at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Let's play some tennis in the 254.— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) October 12, 2022
⏩ https://t.co/D3vTjRF8wt#SicEm
Mid-Season Recognition for Richard Reese
Richard Reese was named Dave Campbell’s Mid-Season Offensive Freshman of the Year! Reese currently leads all Baylor backs in rushing yards (472) and touchdowns (7) this season.
Mid-Season Offensive Freshman of the Year— Dave Campbell's Texas Football — TexasFootball.com (@dctf) October 12, 2022
RB Richard Reese – Baylor @RichardReese29 @BUFootball pic.twitter.com/k57SMAiZkm
Kara McGhee Earns Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week
#Big12VB Defensive Player of the Week— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 11, 2022
Kara McGhee, @BaylorVBall
https://t.co/f79qUKQTnZ pic.twitter.com/ytNRrmkKM7
Preseason Recognition for Men’s Basketball
The Preseason All-Big 12 Team was announced yesterday, with guard Adam Flagler earning a spot on the team. Junior LJ Cryer and freshman Keyonte George also received honorable mention.
3 Bears named to Preseason All-Big 12 Teams— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) October 12, 2022
https://t.co/rL6bbAPlKY#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/hEMQgpWEeJ
Keyonte George was also named Preseason Freshman of the Year. Last year Kendall Brown earned this award.
Your @Big12Conference Preseason Freshman of the Year— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) October 12, 2022
https://t.co/rL6bbAPlKY#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/DHpdi3O64o
Also of note is the fact that just last week, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs was named women’s Preseason Freshman of the Year. This year’s Baylor basketball teams are stacking up to be pretty talented. Only 25 days until the season starts!!
ODB Mailbag - Answered
You asked, BNT answered. Check out this week’s mailbag answers!
ODB Mailbag - Bye Week Edition: Answered! https://t.co/bzXKHQ4Amy pic.twitter.com/Ys0RJ9wib5— BNT (@BearNTex) October 12, 2022
Week 7 Big 12 Preview
Another weekend of college football is upon us. Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend’s Big 12 matchups!
Big 12 Week Seven Football Preview https://t.co/C6s5FjqFyP pic.twitter.com/g7pYz9Q5Nf— ODB (@OurDailyBears) October 12, 2022
DRIP OR DROWN - Morgantown Bound Edition!
It’s been a while since we’ve had a Drip or Drown segment, and what better occasion to bring it back then a midweek flight to West Virginia? Baylor football players were all dressed up as they traveled in preparation for tonight’s game. As always, share your thoughts in the comments!
✈️ Morgantown, WV— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) October 13, 2022
Presented by Reveal Suits#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/aAUsIzCxAN
Gavin Yates
Drip: 7/10
Thoughts: I like the suit jacket and LOVE the cowboy boots. The bolo tie is a phenomenon taking over the team (Ben Sims has always worn one) and I’m not sure how I feel about it.
Hal Presley
Drip: 6.5/10
Thoughts: I think Presley looks great in this fit. I’m personally not crazy about the tie color, but he looks good overall.
Sqwirl Williams
Drip: 8/10
Thoughts: Sqwirl Williams delivers every. single. time. I appreciate his consistency in always looking great. I’m a big fan of his tie this week, and the suit is nothing too crazy, but a solid look.
Luke Anthony
Drip: 6/10
Thoughts: I’m not crazy about the patterned tie combined with the checkered shirt. I am, however, crazy about the blues! Mr. Anthony knows his color palette, and he is maximizing on that.
Byron Hanspard II
Drip: 5/10
Thoughts: Full transparency, the ruffles are throwing me off, and I simply can’t get past it. Also, this picture doesn’t show his full fit, but I saw it on Instagram and his pants are patterned. It’s just a lot going on, so 5/10 it is.
Happy Gameday y’all! Sic West Virginia!!
