DBR: Thursday, October 13th, 2022

Volleyball Sweeps Rice

Last night, Baylor volleyball swept #22 Rice in Houston! A great showing for the Bears in a Top 25 matchup. Later this week is another big game when #1 ranked Texas comes to Waco.

West Virginia Game Preview!

Tonight Baylor football is back after a bye week, traveling to Morgantown to take on West Virginia. Check out the first look game preview here, and listen to this week’s podcast previewing the matchup.

Waco Hosts ITA Texas Regional Championship

Today through Tuesday, men’s tennis will be competing in the ITA Texas Regional Championship right here at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Mid-Season Recognition for Richard Reese

Richard Reese was named Dave Campbell’s Mid-Season Offensive Freshman of the Year! Reese currently leads all Baylor backs in rushing yards (472) and touchdowns (7) this season.

Kara McGhee Earns Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

Preseason Recognition for Men’s Basketball

The Preseason All-Big 12 Team was announced yesterday, with guard Adam Flagler earning a spot on the team. Junior LJ Cryer and freshman Keyonte George also received honorable mention.

Keyonte George was also named Preseason Freshman of the Year. Last year Kendall Brown earned this award.

Also of note is the fact that just last week, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs was named women’s Preseason Freshman of the Year. This year’s Baylor basketball teams are stacking up to be pretty talented. Only 25 days until the season starts!!

ODB Mailbag - Answered

You asked, BNT answered. Check out this week’s mailbag answers!

Week 7 Big 12 Preview

Another weekend of college football is upon us. Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend’s Big 12 matchups!

DRIP OR DROWN - Morgantown Bound Edition!

It’s been a while since we’ve had a Drip or Drown segment, and what better occasion to bring it back then a midweek flight to West Virginia? Baylor football players were all dressed up as they traveled in preparation for tonight’s game. As always, share your thoughts in the comments!

Gavin Yates

Drip: 7/10

Thoughts: I like the suit jacket and LOVE the cowboy boots. The bolo tie is a phenomenon taking over the team (Ben Sims has always worn one) and I’m not sure how I feel about it.

Hal Presley

Drip: 6.5/10

Thoughts: I think Presley looks great in this fit. I’m personally not crazy about the tie color, but he looks good overall.

Sqwirl Williams

Drip: 8/10

Thoughts: Sqwirl Williams delivers every. single. time. I appreciate his consistency in always looking great. I’m a big fan of his tie this week, and the suit is nothing too crazy, but a solid look.

Luke Anthony

Drip: 6/10

Thoughts: I’m not crazy about the patterned tie combined with the checkered shirt. I am, however, crazy about the blues! Mr. Anthony knows his color palette, and he is maximizing on that.

Byron Hanspard II

Drip: 5/10

Thoughts: Full transparency, the ruffles are throwing me off, and I simply can’t get past it. Also, this picture doesn’t show his full fit, but I saw it on Instagram and his pants are patterned. It’s just a lot going on, so 5/10 it is.

Happy Gameday y’all! Sic West Virginia!!