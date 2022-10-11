 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Tuesday, October 11th, 2022

By JennaP23
Ohio v Iowa State Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images

Baylor Named 14th Prettiest College Campus!

Architectural Digest ranked the 53 prettiest college campuses, and Baylor made #14 on the list. To add icing on the cake, Baylor is the only Big 12 school to be recognized on the list.

Men’s Basketball Announces Media Day Representatives

Next Wednesday is Big 12 Media Day for men’s basketball. Baylor will be well represented by Adam Flagler, LJ Cryer, and freshman Keyonte George.

Women’s Basketball Welcome Back Dinner

Tonight at 6:30, the Tip-Off Club is hosting a Welcome Back Dinner to kickoff the women’s basketball season. Coach Nicki Collen will introduce the players and preview the upcoming season, and a free dinner will be provided. This event is open to the public, so come get a sneak peek at the upcoming season!

Volleyball #18 in AVCA Poll

Baylor volleyball dropped one spot in this week’s AVCA Poll despite going 2-0 last week. Texas is the only other Big 12 team ranked in the Top 25, coming in at #1 for the seventh week in a row.

Homecoming Kickoff Time Announced

Next week will be a bright and early game for the Bears, as they take on Kansas at 11AM for Homecoming. Rest up this weekend, because it will be an early start and a full day of festivities next Saturday!

Bear of the Day

Have a great day y’all!

