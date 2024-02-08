Baylor Athletic Director Mack Rhoades Named to 2024 College Football Playoff Selection Committee

Baylor University released a statement a few minutes ago confirming that Athletic Director Mack Rhoades has been named to the 2024 College Football Playoff Selection Committee, the group responsible for, as you might have surmised, selecting the participants in the College Football Playoff. Recall that 2024 will be the first year of the expanded Playoff, which will now include 12 teams rather than the prior 4. The Committee is also responsible for ranking the top 25, which impacts bowl selections, coaching incentives, and publicity, among other things.

Interestingly, other new members of the Committee for this season include Utah’s Mark Harlan and Kansas State’s Gene Taylor, per Baylor’s release. By my count this gives the new Big 12 three definite voices on the Committee, and if you include former Baylor coach (for that 2016 season) Jim Grobe as a sympathetic voice for the Conference, possibly four. The Committee will be chaired by Michigan AD Warde Manuel, who is replacing NC State’s Boo Corrigan. That Michigan’s AD is taking over the Committee the year after they won the title is pure coincidence, I’m sure.

In any event, this seems like a positive development for Baylor and the Big 12 Conference, particularly in light of other Conference schools having new members joining, as well. Hopefully it means we get more coherent answers and thought processes from the Committee, but given how things have gone so far on that front, I’m not holding my breath.

Congratulations to Mack Rhoades for the honor, and let’s hope he has to recuse himself from discussing Baylor seriously late in the 2024 season!