Who Could Replace Scott Frost at Nebraska?

With the somewhat expected news of Scott Frost’s departure from Nebraska, I had the OurDailyBears.com staff start making calls to see who might be in line to take over in Lincoln. Keep in mind, this is just a list of names we’ve heard or seen written down:
Matt Rhule
With the Panthers grasping at straws offensively, has Matt Rhule finally come to terms with the seemingly obvious? His tenure in Carolina isn’t destined to last much longer, and he is already proven as a college commodity. Trev Alberts has likely already made the call, we are hearing.
Matt Campbell
The offseason banter starts early. Has Campbell taken Iowa State as far as they can go? The Big10 infrastructure and funding would be a massive upgrade, and Campbell has the “chip on his shoulder” attitude that could very well bring Big Red back to prominence.
Dave Aranda
It would be irresponsible not to report on this, no matter how bittersweet. If you are looking for a coach that is most likely to bring his school a conference championship within the next 5 years, Aranda has to be towards the top of that list.
Bill O’Brien
After doing his time at the Nick Saban Coaching School for Wayward Boys, Bill O’Brien is likely looking for his next head coaching gig. It might not have worked in the pro’s for BOB, but could it work in Lincoln?
Ryan Day
If the Ohio State Death Star can’t pave its own way to the playoff this year, would Ryan Day consider a move to the West? Interesting to think about, and apparently we aren’t the only ones thinking it.
Tom Herman
With a legitimately impressive showing at Houston, could Tom Herman MENSA his way to a Division Championship with the Huskers? Multiple sources floated this name, but we aren’t buying it.
Frank Solich
We’ve seen coaches return home before. Is Trev Alberts ready to offer the olive branch?
Other Names We’ve Heard Mentioned:
Dave Aranda
Houston Nutt
Jerry Kill
Bill Callahan
Bo Pelini
Kendall Briles
Bill Belichick
Scott Frost
Carl Pelini
Dave Aranda
Tom Osborne
Marshall Henderson
Nick Saban
Miss Terry
Dave Aranda
Tommy Callahan
Tillman Fertita
Ted Cruz
Lord Voldemort
The Predator
KJ Morton
Rudy Guliani
Kurt Cobain
Nate Silver
Mattisbear
Queen Elizabeth II
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Charles Dickens
Grand Moff Tarkin
Green Power Ranger
The Phillie Phanatic
Wilson Phillips
Cyclone Larry
Anya Taylor Joy
@edsbs
Dave Matthews
Anton Chigur
Dril
Dee Reynolds
Ted Lasso
Ricky Williams
Roger Rabbit
Joe Buck
The Chicken from Moana (Hei Hei)
Pete “Maverick” Mitchell And his dogfight football scheme
The Dawg in Jalen Pitre
Kevin O’Shea complete with car dealership and heisman
Becky “Icebox” O’Shea
Sir Alex Ferguson
Shane Falco
Thomas Shelby
Winston Churchill
The Doctor
Warren Buffet
Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish
Anonymous Blobfish
Jose “The Special One” Mourinho
Pop Warner
Orville Redenacher
Bono
Ana de Armas
Travis Roeder
Teej
The Guy In the Theater Eating Beans
Scott Frost (again)
Gary Patterson
Tony Romo
Queen Elizabeth II
Your Mom
My Mom
Jerome Tang
Kendall Kaut
Ahmad Dixon
A literal husk of corn
MySpace Tom
The It’s Corn Kid
Zack Wilson’s Mom’s Best Friend
The Queen
The Band Queen
Gisele Bundchen
All of the minions
Smosh, Those Weird Guys From YouTube
Sinbad but only as his character from Jingle All The Way (offensive scheme called the Turboman)
Bob Barker
Alex Trebec
Mater
Nickelback
Lil Boosie
The Professor
Toto Wolff
Dave Aranda
The bottle of mustard thrown at Lane Kiffin
Scott Pilgrim
Prince
Dolores Umbridge
Dave Aranda
Logan Ninefingers
Duke Leo Atreides
Ayesha Curry
Hootie but not the Blowfish
Nicholas Latifi
Joel Olsteen
Aaron Burr
Rafiki
Korn
Kim Mulkey
Madisynn
Bob Dylan
Jesse Eisenberg
Thanos
Justin Danger Nunley
-Wayne Gretzky, -Michael Scott
Scott Drew
Caillou
Jack Harlow
Lee Corso
Linda Livingstone
Ozzy Osborne
Chase from Paw Patrol
Lou Holtz
All of the Cowboys of Moo Mesa
Big Slammu from Street Sharks
Bebop
Rocksteady
Krang
Ivan Ooze
The woman dancing with Urban Meyer
The “Ask Madden” feature
Dave Aranda
Again, most names are probably just floated by agents for existing contract negotiation purposes or positive media spin, but we can only pass forward what we hear.
Sic ‘Em.
