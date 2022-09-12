Who Could Replace Scott Frost at Nebraska?

With the somewhat expected news of Scott Frost’s departure from Nebraska, I had the OurDailyBears.com staff start making calls to see who might be in line to take over in Lincoln. Keep in mind, this is just a list of names we’ve heard or seen written down:

Matt Rhule

With the Panthers grasping at straws offensively, has Matt Rhule finally come to terms with the seemingly obvious? His tenure in Carolina isn’t destined to last much longer, and he is already proven as a college commodity. Trev Alberts has likely already made the call, we are hearing.

Matt Campbell

The offseason banter starts early. Has Campbell taken Iowa State as far as they can go? The Big10 infrastructure and funding would be a massive upgrade, and Campbell has the “chip on his shoulder” attitude that could very well bring Big Red back to prominence.

Dave Aranda

It would be irresponsible not to report on this, no matter how bittersweet. If you are looking for a coach that is most likely to bring his school a conference championship within the next 5 years, Aranda has to be towards the top of that list.

Bill O’Brien

After doing his time at the Nick Saban Coaching School for Wayward Boys, Bill O’Brien is likely looking for his next head coaching gig. It might not have worked in the pro’s for BOB, but could it work in Lincoln?

Ryan Day

If the Ohio State Death Star can’t pave its own way to the playoff this year, would Ryan Day consider a move to the West? Interesting to think about, and apparently we aren’t the only ones thinking it.

Tom Herman

With a legitimately impressive showing at Houston, could Tom Herman MENSA his way to a Division Championship with the Huskers? Multiple sources floated this name, but we aren’t buying it.

Frank Solich

We’ve seen coaches return home before. Is Trev Alberts ready to offer the olive branch?

Dave Aranda

Maybe Waco isn’t where Aranda wants to be long term. A historic program like Nebraska could offer Aranda what he’s looking for

Other Names We’ve Heard Mentioned:

Again, most names are probably just floated by agents for existing contract negotiation purposes or positive media spin, but we can only pass forward what we hear.

Sic ‘Em.