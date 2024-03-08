Big 12 MBB Preview: 3/9

#6 Iowa State @ Kansas State

Saturday, March 9th 1:00 PM CT, ESPN2

#6 Iowa State finished off a perfect home season on Wednesday as they came from behind and beat BYU, 24-6, 13-4. The Cyclones are now in a position where they are guaranteed one of the top three seeds in the Big 12 Tournament and could potentially get a share of the title if they win here and Houston loses to Kansas. Kansas State (17-13, 7-10) has been having an awful back end to their Big 12 season, having lost five of their last seven games and nine of their last twelve games. With their blowout loss to Kansas, the Wildcats aren’t even in Joe Lunardi’s next four out predictions. Thus, a win here and a run in the Big 12 tournament is absolutely essential for Jerome Tang and his squad. Iowa State won the first meeting between these two, 78-67. Even with the necessity of a home win here for the Wildcats, I’ve got the Cyclones winning on the road.

71-68 Iowa State

Oklahoma @ Texas

Saturday, March 9th 1:00 PM CT, ESPN

The final Red River Rivalry game in the Big 12 features Texas (19-11, 8-9) hosting Oklahoma (20-10, 8-9). The Longhorns had a rollercoaster of a game against Baylor, where they looked like they were going to run Baylor out of their own building, before getting absolutely shut down later in the second half and losing, 93-85. Head coach Rodney Terry was not happy with the outcome of that game, especially as a reporter began to question if Texas is a tournament caliber team. We’ll see where the Longhorns’ heads are at now with the Sooners coming to town. OU secured a narrow, 74-71 win in overtime over Cincinnati on Tuesday. That snapped a two-game losing streak by the Sooners. Texas won the first meeting between these two in Norman, 75-60. However, with questions swirling about Texas’s Dylan Disu after an injury in Waco, I like Oklahoma to sneak out a win here.

72-70 Oklahoma

West Virginia @ Cincinnati

Saturday, March 9th 1:00 PM CT, ESPN+

Cincinnati (17-13, 6-11) is another team that has had a really bad back-end to their Big 12 regular season, losing four of their last five and six of their last eight. Their most recent, overtime loss to Oklahoma was particularly rough. The Bearcats are not in the field or really on the bubble as things currently stand, so they have to win this game and make a really strong Big 12 tournament run to have a shot of making the NCAA Tournament. West Virginia (9-21, 4-13) is flat-out not making the NCAA Tournament unless they make a miracle run in the Big 12 Tournament. The Mountaineers have lost eight of their last nine games. WVU beat Cincinnati in the first meeting between these two in Morgantown, 69-65. But I’ve got Cincinnati winning with some ease at home in this one.

77-66 Cincinnati

#14 Kansas @ #1 Houston

Saturday, March 9th 3:00 PM CT, ESPN

#14 Kansas (22-8, 10-7) is in a fight to secure one of the four top seeds in the Big 12, which comes with a double bye in the Big 12 Tournament. The Jayhawks helped their case by blowing out Kansas State on Tuesday, 90-68. But, they’ll need to win this game at #1 Houston (27-3, 14-3) to realistically have a shot at one of those double byes. Kansas did beat Houston in their first meeting in Lawrence, 78-65. However, the Cougars have gone undefeated since that game, while Kansas has lost four games since. With this being on the road and with Kansas’s thin roster, I like Houston’s defense to wear down the Jayhawks and secure a solo Big 12 regular season title.

72-65 Houston

UCF @ TCU

Saturday, March 9th 4:00 PM CT, ESPN+

TCU (20-10, 9-8) shook off a two-game losing streak with a 93-81 road win over West Virginia on Wednesday. The Horned Frogs could technically tie for fourth in the league with a win here and some losses in front of them, but I don’t think the tie breakers work out for them to secure a double bye. Still, TCU is clearly in the NCAA Tournament field, and a home win here would only help their seeding. UCF (15-14, 6-11) is not in the NCAA Tournament barring running the table in the Big 12 Tournament. The Knights played tough against Houston in their last game but ultimately lost, 67-59. I’ve got TCU’s high tempo offense outpacing UCF in this one.

82-68 TCU

#11 Baylor @ Texas Tech

Saturday, March 9th 5:00 PM CT, ESPN2

#11 Baylor (22-8, 11-6) showed some great grit and flexibility as they battled from behind against Texas on Monday, ultimately pulling away for a 93-85 win. That marks three wins in a row for the Bears over TCU, Kansas, and Texas. A win here would guarantee a double bye in the Big 12 Tournament. A loss means that the Bears will have to see how other teams do and potentially get into some tie-breaker shenanigans. Texas Tech (21-9, 10-7) is another team battling for a double bye seeding. A win here would definitely boost the Red Raiders chances, and a loss would likely remove them from contention for a top four seed. Baylor beat Tech in their first meeting in Waco, 79-73. The Red Raiders are on a two game wining streak, but those two wins were against the worst teams in the Big 12 (Oklahoma State and West Virginia). With that and with the way Baylor has been playing, I like the Bears to complete the sweep here.

81-76 Baylor

Oklahoma State @ #20 BYU

Saturday, March 9th 8:00 PM CT, ESPN+

#20 BYU (21-9, 9-8) suffered a disappointing defeat in Ames on Wednesday, as the Cougars went up big on Iowa State only to let it slip away and ultimately lose, 68-63. They now host Oklahoma State (12-18, 4-13) to close out their regular season. The Cowboys are another team that is absolutely not making the NCAA Tournament unless they run the table in the Big 12 Tournament. And with OSU locked in to one of the bottom two seeds in the Big 12, this game realistically doesn’t matter for the Cowboys beyond pride and reps. For BYU, if my assessment of the tiebreakers are right, the Cougars likely cannot secure a double bye. But NCAA Tournament seeding is still definitely on the line here. BYU lost in Stillwater earlier this year, 93-83. Still, with way more post-season motivation and a tough home crowd, I’ve got BYU winning this one.

88-75 BYU