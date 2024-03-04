Big 12 MBB Preview: 3/4 - 3/6

Texas @ #11 Baylor

Monday, March 4th 8:00 PM CT, ESPN

#11 Baylor (21-8, 10-6) notched a huge home win against Kansas on Saturday, cleaning up the Jayhawks, 82-74. They now quickly turnaround for another huge home game as the Bears host Texas (19-10, 8-8) for the last time for the foreseeable future. The Longhorns took down Oklahoma State on Saturday, 81-65. Texas beat Baylor in Austin in the first meeting between these teams, 75-73. But with Baylor playing better as of late and this game being at home, in combination with all of the bad blood and emotions due in this game, I’ve got Baylor picking up this win. And that’s crucial for Big 12 and NCAA Tournament seeding, especially as Baylor fights to secure one of the four double byes.

78-73 Baylor

Texas Tech @ Oklahoma State

Tuesday, March 5th 7:00 PM CT, ESPN+

Texas Tech (20-9, 9-7) stemmed a two-game losing streak with an 81-70 win at West Virginia on Saturday. They now have another road game on deck as they travel to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State (12-17, 4-12). The Cowboys got smoked by Texas on Saturday, and with a bottom finish in the conference looking likely, there’s not much to fight for here other than pride. For Tech, however, there is all important seeding at play. Texas Tech beat OSU in their first meeting in Lubbock, 90-73. Given all that, even though this is a road game, I expect the Red Raiders to come out with more juice and win this game.

84-72 Texas Tech

Cincinnati @ Oklahoma

Tuesday, March 5th 7:00 PM CT, ESPN+

Oklahoma (19-10, 7-9) put up a really tough fight against Houston on Saturday, but came up just short with Houston draining a buzzer beater two to win 87-85. The Sooners now look to shake that off that disappointing loss as they host Cincinnati (17-12, 6-10). The Bearcats had an equally close game against KState on Saturday, where they won 74-72 off of a late, go ahead three pointer. Oklahoma came out on top in the first meeting between these two at Cincinnati, 69-65. I expect Oklahoma to complete the sweep here.

76-71 Oklahoma

Kansas State @ #14 Kansas

Tuesday, March 5th 8:00 PM CT, ESPN

Even with Kevin McCullar back in action, the lack of depth from #14 Kansas (21-8, 9-7) was on display Saturday as Baylor took the Jayhawks down, 82-74. With that loss, Kansas has suffered two defeats in a row and is now in a fight not for the top of the conference but to secure one of the four double-byes in the Big 12 tournament. They sit a game behind Baylor, who is currently in third place. The Jayhawks now host rival Kansas State (17-12, 7-9). The Wildcats suffered their own road loss on Saturday, 74-72 at Cincinnati. And while Kansas is fighting for seeding, Kansas State is fighting for a berth in the NCAA Tournament period, as they are on the wrong side of the bubble as things currently stand. The Wildcats beat Kansas in their last meeting in Manhattan, 75-70. A win here would likely move them onto the right side of the bubble. But I just don’t see that happening in Lawrence, especially with KState’s own struggles.

72-67 Kansas

#1 Houston @ UCF

Wednesday, March 6th 6:00 PM CT, ESPN+

Houston (26-3, 13-3) is firmly in the driver’s seat for a Big 12 regular season title. A win here secures them at least a share of the title. UCF (15-13, 6-10) is almost certainly on the outside looking in of the NCAA Tournament unless they can string together some huge wins. This would obviously be one of those. However, the Knights missed an opportunity to do just that on Saturday, as they lost to Iowa State, 60-52. Houston barely beat Oklahoma on Saturday, needing a buzzer beater shot to come out with an 87-85 win. Still, Oklahoma is a better squad than UCF, so I have Houston winning here.

78-64 Houston

TCU @ West Virginia

Wednesday, March 6th 6:00 PM, ESPN+

TCU (19-10, 8-8) is on a two-game losing streak, with back-to-back lopsided losses to Baylor and BYU. On the plus side for the Horned Frogs, they now take on one of the bottom two teams in the Big 12, West Virginia (9-20, 4-12). On the negative side, it’s another road game, which is notoriously difficult against any foe in the Big 12. West Virginia is on a three-game losing streak, with their most recent loss coming as an 81-70 loss at home to Tech. TCU is probably about on par with Tech and should get this road win, especially since the Horned Frogs beat WVU in their first meeting, 81-65. With that, TCU picks up a road victory.

74-61 TCU

#20 BYU @ #6 Iowa State

Wednesday, March 6th 8:00 PM CT, ESPN2

#6 Iowa State (23-6, 12-4) has separated themselves as the #2 team in the Big 12, sitting one game behind Houston. If Houston slips up, the Cyclones still have a shot to jump up to first and win at least a share of the regular season title. But for that to happen, the Cyclones need to win their last two games starting here with #20 BYU (21-8, 9-7). Iowa State won their last game at UCF, 60-52. BYU similarly beat TCU, 87-75. BYU won the first meeting between these two at altitude in Provo, 87-72. However, Iowa State’s defense has only improved and securing a win in Hilton is a totally different challenge. Iowa State wins here on the back of their superb defense, knowing a Big 12 title could potentially be on the line.

63-60 Iowa State