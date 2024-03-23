Big 12 MBB NCAA Tournament Preview: 2nd Round

#4 Kansas vs. #5 Gonzaga

Saturday, March 23rd 2:15 PM CT, CBS

4 seed Kansas (23-10) tips off the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the Big 12 as they take on 5 seed Gonzaga (26-7). Drama has been plentiful for the Jayhawks with the late news of Kevin McCullar’s injury keeping him out of the entirety of the tournament. On the court the drama was immense too as the Jayhawks escaped 13 seed Samford, 93-89. Kansas’s lack of depth was apparent in that game and something they’ll struggle with in each of their remaining games. Gonzaga took care of business in their first round matchup with 12 seed McNeese, winning 86-65. Gonzaga is just the far more complete team at this moment and I have them advancing over Kansas by double digits.

82-71 Gonzaga

#2 Iowa State vs. #7 Washington State

Saturday, March 23rd 5:10 PM CT, TNT

2 seed Iowa State (28-7) let their first round game against 15 seed South Dakota State get down to a four point margin just after halftime, but they pulled away right after that and ended up winning going away, 82-65. They now face 7 seed Washington State (25-9) with a trip to the Sweet Sixteen on the line. The Cougars played a tight game against 10 seed Drake, ultimately coming away with a 66-61 victory. Not only does Iowa State have a better offense and a better defense than Wazzu, they’re also playing in Omaha which should be overwhelmingly filled in favor of Iowa State. Both teams prioritize strong defense so this could be a low scoring affair, but the Cyclones should ultimately win and advance.

65-52 Iowa State

#2 Tennessee vs. #7 Texas

Saturday, March 23rd 7:00 PM CT, CBS

7 seed Texas (21-12) got into a defensive rock fight in their last game, closing out 10 seed Colorado State with a 56-44 victory. The Longhorns’ offense will need to step it up if they want to win their next game as they take on 2 seed Tennessee (25-8). The Volunteers annihilated 15 seed St. Peter’s by an 83-49 margin. This game will likely come down to how hot Texas can get from beyond the arc, as they often live and die by their long-range shooting. Tennessee has a pretty strong defense which should do just enough to give them the edge over the Longhorns.

74-71 Tennessee

#3 Baylor vs. #6 Clemson

Sunday, March 24th 5:10 PM CT, TNT

There was some concern with how 3 seed Baylor (24-10) would be shooting the ball coming into the NCAA Tournament, as they were very cold in the Big 12 Tournament last weekend. However, their opening game was a great sign of renewed offensive firepower, as the Bears clocked 14 seed Colgate, 92-67. While the Bears probably let up more points than they would’ve liked, they absolutely rained it down from 3-point range, hitting 53.3% from deep and 57.9% overall. They’ll need to keep up that offensive intensity as they battle 6 seed Clemson (22-11). The Tigers blasted 11 seed New Mexico in their first round match up, winning by a 77-56 margin. Clemson showed a nice balance of offensive strength and defensive grit in their win over a team that many thought could be a challenger out of the Mountain West. The good news for Baylor is that defensive performance seems like an outlier, as the Tigers are usually much more reliant on offense than their 157th ranked defense. That type of a matchup heavily favors Baylor, who is one of the best offensive squads in the country.

86-77 Baylor

#1 Houston vs. #9 Texas A&M

Sunday, March 24th 7:40 PM CT, TNT

1 seed Houston (31-4) made it to the second round with ease, pushing past 16 seed Longwood with an 86-46 bloodbath. The Cougars now take on 9 seed Texas A&M (21-14). The Aggies ignited on offense as they came just shy of scoring 100, taking down 8 seed Nebraska, 98-83. This is a super interesting matchup because these teams already played much earlier in the season. Houston beat Texas A&M by four when these two faced off in Houston on December 16th. But now on a neutral court, I wonder if A&M might get the better of the Cougars? This will certainly be a whiplash game for the Aggies as they’ll go from one of their best offensive performances against the #115 defense in Nebraska, to having to try to replicate that efficiency against the #1 defense in Houston. I suspect with a one day turnaround that might be too tall of a task, as the Cougars grind out a Sweet Sixteen appearance.

68-64 Houston