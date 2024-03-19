Big 12 MBB NCAA Tournament Preview: 1st Round

#6 BYU vs. #11 Duquesne

Thursday, March 21st 11:40 AM CT, truTV

6 seed BYU (23-10) tips off the Big 12’s NCAA postseason as they take on 11 seed Duquesne (24-11). The Cougars had a really solid inaugural year in the Big 12, finishing fifth in the conference race. Their ability to shoot the three while also holding a lot of strong offensive opponents to under 70 points per game was impressive. Duquesne enters the tournament with a ton of momentum, winning their A-10 Tournament on the back of eight straight victories. However, I think this is where playing in the Big 12 will come into play: Both BYU and Duquesne had a 10-8 conference record, but the disparity between the difficulty of those conference schedules is starkly in favor of the Cougars.

81-70 BYU

#7 Texas vs. #10 Colorado State/Virginia

Thursday, March 21st 5:50 PM CT, TNT

7 seed Texas (20-12) had a stop-and-go conclusion to their Big 12 season, losing two of their last four games including getting bounced from the Big 12 Tournament by Kansas State. When the Longhorns are on, they can be a dominate offensive and defensive team. But when they’re off, the offense starts to slip and the Longhorns can quickly give up 80-90+ points like they did in four of their last eight games. In fact, in those last eight games, they only won once when giving up 80 points. So the question seems to be if the winner of the 10 seed play-in between Colorado State (24-10) and Virginia (23-10) can take advantage of Texas’s sometimes spotty defense. Virginia is a low-scoring, defensive-minded team. But I have them losing to Colorado State who got pretty heavily under seeded. The Rams won four of their last five games, scoring eighty in two of those and 70+ in all but their Mountain West Tournament loss to New Mexico. Give me CSU to upset the Longhorns.

80-76 Colorado State

#2 Iowa State vs. #15 South Dakota State

Thursday, March 21st 6:35 PM CT, truTV

2 seed Iowa State (27-7) absolutely blew the doors off of everyone they played in the Big 12 Tournament this past weekend, including a 69-41 win over 1 seed Houston. The fact that the Cyclones not only didn’t get a 1 seed of their own, but got handed the lowest 2 seed is an absolute abomination by the NCAA Tournament selection committee. Nevertheless, I have Iowa State going far off of their renewed offensive prowess and their best-in-the-country defense. Standing in their way in the first round is 15 seed South Dakota State (22-12). The Jackrabbits have yet to play a top 25 team and have no notable wins to speak of. Iowa State should cruise to a win here.

84-61 Iowa State

#6 Texas Tech vs. #11 NC State

Thursday, March 21st 8:40 PM CT, CBS

6 seed Texas Tech (23-10) is another team that I think could be a bit of a sleeper in this tournament. They won four of their last five games before getting smacked around by Houston a bit in the Big 12 Tournament. Still, the Red Raiders have shown they can take down some of the best teams in the country under first-year head coach Grant McCasland. McCasland has a proven postseason record at his previous stop, North Texas, taking down Purdue as a 13 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament and winning the 2023 NIT. However, the Red Raiders got a pretty rough draw in 11 seed NC State (22-14). The Wolfpack made an incredibly improbable ACC Tournament run, winning five games in five days to win the ACC and advance to the NCAA Tournament. That run included wins over tournament teams North Carolina, Virginia, and Duke. So if NC State keeps playing like that, I don’t think there’s much Tech can do in this one. If the Wolfpack revert to the mean some, they were a fairly average team prior to their conference championship run. Still, even though I think Tech has the potential for a deep tournament run, I just don’t see them getting past one of the hottest teams in the country.

73-71 NC State

#4 Kansas vs. #13 Samford

Thursday, March 21st 8:55 PM CT, TBS

4 seed Kansas (22-10) is in a precarious spot. They already have one of the thinnest rosters in the country, with their starting five playing a ton of minutes. Add on potentially lingering injuries to Kevin McCullar and Hunter Dickinson, and the Jayhawks could be looking at an early tournament exit, just like their one-and-done tournament performance in the Big 12. Top all that off with the fact that they got maybe their worst matchup nightmare in Samford (29-5), and I have Kansas suffering a first round upset. Samford plays an uptempo style of basketball where they constantly substitute players and try to wear out the other team. That is the worst possible style matchup imaginable for a team limping into the tournament with somewhere between three to five serviceable, talented players. Samford notches a huge upset here.

82-73 Samford

#3 Baylor vs. #14 Colgate

Friday, March 22nd 11:40 AM CT, truTV

3 seed Baylor (23-10) gets Friday’s Big 12 action started with an early tip against 14 seed Colgate (25-9). At their best, Baylor is one of the strongest offensive teams in the country, with a decent defense to pair with it. At their worst, Baylor starts slow, turns the ball over too much, and can’t hit a three pointer to save their lives. That’s what the Bears looked like in the Big 12 Tournament. But, Baylor also won’t be playing the top defense in the country in Iowa State for a long while in the tournament. And while Colgate is a strong defensive team, that defense got shelled by top-tier tournament opponents like Arizona and Illinois, and Colgate’s own offense couldn’t keep up against that stronger competition. Baylor has another slow start but pulls away for a double-digit victory in the end.

78-65 Baylor

#1 Houston vs. #16 Longwood

Friday, March 22nd 8:20 PM CT, TNT

1 seed Houston (30-4) was a lot of people’s favorites to win the whole tournament last week. And they still very well might do that, but the near 30-point loss to Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship is certainly giving a lot of people pause, myself included. Luckily for the Cougars, 16 seed Longwood (21-13) is not a team that can take advantage of the same flaws Iowa State did. Longwood doesn’t shoot the three particularly well and doesn’t have a very notable defense. Houston wins this one with ease to get back on the right track.

88-60 Houston

#8 Utah State vs. #9 TCU

Friday, March 22nd 8:55 PM CT, TBS

9 seed TCU (21-12) is the only Big 12 team that is seeded lower than their opponent in the first round. TCU does a great job of creating turnovers and running the court. The problem for the Horned Frogs is that they struggle defending the interior, something that 8 seed Utah State (27-6) is uniquely adapted to take advantage of. Further, TCU only won two of their final six games, while Utah State has won six of their last seven. Add on that Utah State is a perfect 2-0 against top 25 competition and that they average more points per game and hold opponents to less points per game than TCU, and I’ve got TCU leaving the tournament early.

81-75 Utah State