Big 12 MBB Tournament Preview: Championship

#1 Houston vs. #2 Iowa State

Saturday, March 16th 5:00 PM CT, ESPN

The top two seeds of the Big 12 Tournament have advanced to the championship as one seed Houston (30-3, 15-3) takes on two seed Iowa State (26-7, 13-5). This is certainly an intriguing matchup, as these two teams have the #1 and #2 defensive efficiencies in the country, respectively. So while this is a great match up on paper, it might not be the prettiest basketball ever played. These two split their regular season meetings, with Iowa State winning in Ames, 57-53, and Houston winning at home, 73-65. Those totals indicate that Iowa State is going to have a bit more of an advantage the uglier this game gets overall. But the Cyclones seemed to shoot their way out of a bit of a recent scoring slump on Friday, as they beat Baylor to the tune of 76-62. Much of that victory was fueled by a 50% three point shooting performance, a high mark for a team that averages 34.6% on the year. Houston similarly put on an offensive and defensive clinic against Texas Tech on their way to this championship game, beating the Red Raiders by an 82-59 margin. The Cougars shot 49.2% from the field and 42.9% from three, while forcing 19 turnovers. Houston and Iowa State play a fairly similar style of ball: strong defense that forces turnovers and converts them into points. The regular season split is indicative of the relatively even matchup. And with the huge crowd advantage Iowa State is going to carry into this game in Kansas City, I’ve got Iowa State securing a Big 12 Tournament title here.

63-61 Iowa State