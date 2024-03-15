Big 12 MBB Tournament Preview: Semifinals

#1 Houston vs. #4 Texas Tech

Friday, March 15th 6:00 PM CT, ESPN2

1 seed Houston (29-3, 15-3) has now won 10 games in a row, including their 60-45 win over TCU in the quarterfinals to make it to this game. After a stifling defensive performance, the Cougars turn their attention 4 seed Texas Tech (23-9, 11-7). The Red Raiders have won four games in a row, including their beat down of BYU in the quarterfinals to the tune of 81-67. In the regular season, Tech lost at Houston, 77-54. And while I think the neutral site of this tournament will help make this game a bit closer, I still have Houston winning and advancing until someone shows a viable way to break through the Cougars’ dominant defense.

74-63 Houston

#2 Iowa State vs. #3 Baylor

Friday, March 15th 8:30 PM CT, ESPN

3 seed Baylor (23-9, 11-7) had a bit of a rough start against Cincinnati in the quarterfinals round, before turning it on in the second half to pull away for a 68-56 win. And while the offense had issues for portions of that game, the Baylor defense was really locked in. That’s a very good sign for the Bears in this tournament and the NCAA Tournament if they can keep up that defensive intensity, something they have lacked for portions of this season. Speaking of defensive intensity, the Bears now take on 2 seed Iowa State (25-7, 13-5). Baylor beat Iowa State in Waco in their regular season meeting, 70-68. That game shouldn’t have been as close as it was, but multiple technical fouls and Scott Drew’s ejection got the Cyclones back in it. Baylor is going to be facing down one of the best defenses in the country in what will be a defacto home game for Iowa State. They’ll need a much stronger offensive performance and a much better first half from RayJ Dennis to have a shot in this one. But, Iowa State has had their own offensive woes as of late. With the increased defensive intensity we saw last night and Baylor’s potential for offensive efficiency, I have the Bears advancing to the Big 12 Championship.

68-65 Baylor