Big 12 MBB Preview: Quarterfinals

#4 Texas Tech vs. #5 BYU

Thursday, March 14th 11:30 AM CT, ESPN2

4 seed Texas Tech (22-9, 11-7) starts their 2024 Big 12 Tournament run after their double bye as they take on 5 seed BYU (23-9, 10-8). The Cougars got to this game by easily defeating UCF in the second round, 87-73. In their one regular season meeting, Tech beat BYU by an 85-78 margin. Tech also has a ton of momentum coming into the tournament, winning their last three games in a row. BYU is no recency slouch either though, winning four of their last five games. Ultimately, BYU is a team that can outshoot most teams on a good night, but Tech has a bit more consistency backing them. With that, I’ve got the Red Raiders advancing to the semifinals.

78-74 Texas Tech

#1 Houston vs. #8 TCU

Thursday, March 14th 2:00 PM CT, ESPN

1 seed Houston (28-3, 15-3) begins their inaugural Big 12 Tournament with their eyes set on a championship as the top seed. They start by taking on 8 seed TCU (21-11, 9-9). The Horned Frogs glided to a 77-70 victory over the Sooners in the second round. My issue with TCU in this game is that they play a high-tempo, high energy style of basketball. With games on back-to-back days, I wonder if they’ll be able to maintain that energy, especially against a fresh, top seeded Cougars. TCU beat Houston by one point in their regular season meeting in Fort Worth. But I don’t see that happening again here, as the Cougars advance to the semifinals.

76-68 Houston

#2 Iowa State vs. #10 Kansas State

Thursday, March 14th 6:00 PM CT, ESPN2

2 seed Iowa State (24-7, 13-5) has two big things going for them as they begin their Big 12 Tournament bid: a stellar defense and a big crowd advantage over most teams. There’s a couple problems with that formula for the Cyclones, however. They’re playing 10 seed Kansas State (19-13, 8-10), who will likely have a fairly equal crowd presence. Further, Iowa State’s last game was against, you guessed it, Kansas State, where the Cyclones lost, 65-58. And while Iowa State’s defense was somewhat effective in that game, the bigger issue was their lack of offense. In fact, Iowa State hasn’t been able to reach 70 points scored in any of their last four games. So while their defense is strong, that offense has to improve. And while the Cyclones did beat Kansas State in their first meeting, the recency of their loss and Kansas State’s need to get maybe one more win to make the NCAA Tournament is going to have them desperate. I like KState in this one.

71-67 Kansas State

#3 Baylor vs. #11 Cincinnati

Thursday, March 14th 8:30 PM CT, ESPN+

3 seed Baylor (22-9, 11-7) looks to get its tournament run off on the right foot as they take on Cincinnati (20-13, 7-11). The Bears won three of their last four regular season games, but ended with a sour-tasting loss in Lubbock. The Bears trailed for most of that game, before coming back and taking a lead late in the second half. But they then squandered that lead as Tech ended up winning, 78-68. So beyond the importance of a solid Big 12 Tournament performance, Baylor is looking to get some momentum heading into the NCAA Tournament. Cincinnati is a team that came into the Big 12 Tournament fighting for their postseason lives. And even with their wins over West Virginia and a banged up Kansas so far in the Big 12 Tourney, they still probably need a couple more wins. So that could come here against Baylor. The problem is that the Bearcats are going to be playing their third game in as many days, whereas Baylor is going to be totally fresh. Further, the Bears beat the Bearcats in their regular season meeting, 62-59. I’ve got Baylor advancing to the semis in this one on a strong offensive performance.

82-73 Baylor