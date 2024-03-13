Big 12 MBB Tournament Preview: Second Round

#5 BYU vs. #12 UCF

Wednesday, March 13th 11:30 AM CT, ESPN+

5 seed BYU (22-9, 10-8) makes its Big 12 Tournament debut as they take on #12 UCF (17-14, 7-11). The Knights made it to this game after beating Oklahoma State in the first round, 77-62. BYU secured a bye from the first round, but have won three of their last four games. The Cougars also swept UCF in the regular season, winning by five points and two points in their two meetings. So while BYU has been the victor, those games have been very close. And with BYU a lock for the NCAA Tournament, I wonder how strong the motivation will be when UCF is fighting for their season. I like UCF to sneak an upset here.

71-67 UCF

#8 TCU vs. #9 Oklahoma

Wednesday, March 13th 2:00 PM CT, ESPN+

8 seed TCU (20-11, 9-9) and 9 seed Oklahoma (20-11, 8-10) are both teams sitting squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble. The winner of this game likely locks up a spot for themselves in the big dance. The loser is going to be sweating it out come Selection Sunday. The Sooners had a rough ending to their regular season, losing three of their last four games. TCU is in the same situation, also losing three of their last four games. In their only regular season meeting, TCU beat OU in Fort Worth, 80-71. And with TCU’s high-pace style of offense, I think they’re well suited to win this game (although I’m not sure that’s a sustainable style of play for a tournament format like this).

78-72 TCU

#7 Texas vs. #10 Kansas State

Wednesday, March 13th 6:00 PM CT, ESPN+

7 seed Texas (20-11, 9-9) is pretty firmly in the NCAA Tournament field, hovering around an 8/9 spot. On the other hand, 10 seed Kansas State (18-13, 8-10) probably has to win this game (and maybe one more) to make it into the tournament. So there’s a lot more at play here for the Wildcats. KState won two of their last four games, while Texas won three of their last four. The Longhorns won the regular season meeting between these two, 62-56. And with this game being played in Kansas City, I think the Wildcats will have a defacto homecourt advantage. So with that, and with the Wildcats building momentum off of their last win over Iowa State, I have KState pulling a slight upset here.

78-75 Kansas State

#6 Kansas vs. #11 Cincinnati

Wednesday, March 13th 8:30 PM CT, ESPN+

6 seed Kansas (22-9, 10-8) is in fairly uncharted territory in the Big 12 Tournament this year. Usually, Kansas is one of the top couple of seeds. Not only did they not make the top four cutoff for a double bye, they fell all the way to sixth. Add on that they will be without both Kevin McCullar and Hunter Dickinson, and the Jayhawks might be looking at a very early exit from a tournament they usually thrive in. Such an exit will come down to 11 seed Cincinnati (19-13, 7-11). The Bearcats had to shoot their way back into a win against West Virginia in their first round game. Kansas beat Cincy by five in Lawrence in their one regular season meeting. But that was Kansas at full power. Down their two best players, I’ve got Cincinnati pulling off the upset and advancing to play Baylor.

68-60 Cincinnati