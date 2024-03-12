Big 12 MBB Tournament Preview: First Round

It’s finally Big 12 Tournament time! With Baylor getting a double bye as the #3 seed, they won’t play until Thursday. You can see the whole tournament bracket below:

In the meantime... we have an OFFICIAL bracket for the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship. pic.twitter.com/xzXcBrhe6Y — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 10, 2024

In the meantime, here are your first round previews:

#12 UCF vs. #13 Oklahoma State

Tuesday, March 12th 11:30 AM CT, ESPN+

12 seed UCF (16-14, 7-11) put together a respectable first year in the Big 12, gathering some memorable wins over the likes of Kansas and Texas. But respectable and memorable doesn’t get one into the NCAA Tournament. For that to happen, UCF would likely have to run the table in Kansas City. That starts here as they take on 13 seed Oklahoma State (12-19, 4-14). The Cowboys did not put together a respectable performance in the Big 12 this year, only beating West Virginia, Kansas State, Cincinnati, and BYU once each. The Cowboys would absolutely have to win the Big 12 tournament to make the NCAA Tournament. But that seems highly unlikely, as I’ve got UCF winning this one just like they did in their regular season meeting, where the Knights reigned victorious, 77-71.

72-65 UCF

#11 Cincinnati vs. #14 West Virginia

Tuesday, March 12th 2:00 PM CT, ESPN+

Similar to UCF, 11 seed Cincinnati (18-13, 7-11) put together a respectable first year in the Big 12, with wins at BYU and Texas Tech. Also similar to UCF, that won’t quite cut it for the tournament as the Bearcats need to string together some wins in KC to get themselves even into the conversation of bubble teams. And similar to Oklahoma State, 14 seed West Virginia (9-22, 4-14) did not put together a respectable Big 12 run (although their four wins were somewhat impressive, coming against Kansas, Texas, Cincinnati, and UCF). These two split their regular season meetings, with West Virginia winning in Morgantown, 69-65, and Cincinnati winning at home, 92-56. In fact, the Bearcats’ complete annihilation of WVU was the last game of the regular season, so these teams are playing back-to-back games. And with Cincinnati absolutely destroying WVU in that game, I see no reason they won’t do it again with such little turnaround time.

87-60 Cincinnati