Big 12 MBB Preview: 3/2

#7 Kansas @ #15 Baylor

Saturday, March 2nd 12:00 PM CT, ABC

#15 Baylor (20-8, 9-6) secured an excellent, relatively blowout victory on the road over TCU on Monday, 62-54. That final score doesn’t quite depict how thoroughly Baylor pulled away from TCU in the second half thanks to stifling defensive play. The Bears will need to keep up that defensive effort as they host #7 Kansas (21-7, 9-6). The Jayhawks dropped a headscratcher at home on Tuesday as they lost to BYU, 76-68. With that loss, Kansas and Baylor are both tied for third in the Big 12, sitting three games behind Houston. With three games left to play, it’s incredibly unlikely that either will win the conference regular season. But, both teams are still definitely going to be playing hard as they try to secure one of the Big 12 Tournament double-byes for the top four teams. With the way the first meeting between these two went down in Lawrence, a narrow 64-61 Baylor loss, and the way both teams are trending right now, I like Baylor to secure a huge win at home.

74-71 Baylor

Oklahoma State @ Texas

Saturday, March 2nd 1:00 PM CT, ESPN2

Texas (18-10, 7-8) snagged a dominant win in Lubbock on Tuesday, 81-69. There was a lot of drama in that game as a scuffle broke out after a hard, dirty foul by Brock Cunningham. Trash was thrown on the court and tensions remained high until the Longhorns eventually won. They now host Oklahoma State (12-16, 4-11) who just suffered a 77-71 home loss to UCF. Considering UCF is one of the weaker teams in the conference (with Oklahoma State tied for the weakest), that home performance doesn’t bode well as the Cowboys travel into Austin to take on this Longhorns team that just smacked Texas Tech around. I’ve got Texas winning this one with some ease.

82-67 Texas

#8 Iowa State @ UCF

Saturday, March 2nd 3:00 PM CT, ESPN+

#8 Iowa State (22-6, 11-4) is still in striking distance for the Big 12 title, as they sit one game behind Houston. They took down Oklahoma on Wednesday in what was a defensive masterclass, winning 58-45. While the Cyclones’ defense is one of the best in the country right now, the offense is struggling some as scoring 58 points is usually not going to get it done. Still, against teams that aren’t in the top 4 range of the Big 12, Iowa State’s stifling defense is typically enough. We’ll see if that proves true again as Iowa State travels to Orlando to take on UCF (15-12, 6-9). The Knights just picked up a nice road win at Oklahoma State. But, Iowa State and Oklahoma State are completely different beasts in this conference, so I’ve got Iowa State winning on the road, especially given the potential Big 12 title stakes.

64-56 Iowa State

Texas Tech @ West Virginia

Saturday, March 2nd 5:00 PM CT, ESPN2

The loss Texas Tech (19-9, 8-7) suffered on Tuesday to Texas felt like a bit of an emotional back-breaker. For all the bad blood and animosity between these teams, the Red Raiders came out completely flat. They now travel to Morgantown to take on West Virginia (9-19, 4-11). The Mountaineers almost pulled off what would have been the best win of their season on Monday, as they came back from 25-point deficit to force overtime. Still, they came up short in overtime and ultimately lost, 94-90. So the question for both of these teams will be where their heads are after disappointing losses. And even though road wins are incredibly hard to come by in the Big 12, I do think Tech bounces back and wins here.

78-71 Texas Tech

Kansas State @ Cincinnati

Saturday, March 2nd 6:00 PM CT, ESPN+

Kansas State (17-11, 7-8) survived a huge scare on Monday that could have very well derailed their NCAA Tournament hopes, as they let a 25-point lead against West Virginia slip away. Still, the Wildcats pulled out a win in overtime and now travel out east to play Cincinnati (16-12, 5-10). The Bearcats battled some with Houston in their last game, but ultimately lost, 67-59. Cincinnati is almost certainly on the outside looking in for the NCAA Tournament unless they string some wins together really fast. I do think they pull one of those wins off here.

75-72 Cincinnati

#1 Houston @ Oklahoma

Saturday, March 2nd 7:00 PM CT, ESPN2

#1 Houston (25-3, 12-3) is still holding strong in first place in the Big 12 conference race after their 67-59 win over Cincinnati. The Cougars now travel to Norman to take on Oklahoma (19-9, 7-8). The Sooners played a pretty good defensive game against the Cyclones, but their offense was absolutely atrocious as they could only amass 45 points. Their offensive performance will have to improve very quickly if they want a chance in this game against another strong defensive team in Houston. And while I do think this game might be close by the nature of road wins being tough in the Big 12, I’ve got Houston holding on to first place in the Big 12 with a win.

67-63 Houston

TCU @ BYU

Saturday, March 2nd 8:00 PM CT, ESPN+

BYU (20-8, 8-7) got the upset of the week on Tuesday as they took down Kansas in Lawrence, 76-68. They now look to build on that momentum as they host TCU (19-9, 8-7). The Horned Frogs suffered a 62-54, beat down home loss to Baylor on Monday. TCU couldn’t get any offense going in that game. So the question then will be if TCU can figure out their offense on the road at altitude. I don’t expect that they fully will.

62-59 BYU