Big 12 MBB Preview: 2/10

TCU @ #14 Iowa State

Saturday, February 10th 1:00 PM CT, ESPN2

#14 Iowa State (17-5, 6-3) recovered very nicely from their close loss against Baylor with an (unnecessarily) close win at Texas. The Cyclones were up by 18 points almost midway through the second half, before letting Texas close the gap down the stretch. Still, Iowa State ended up winning 70-65 and sits tied for first in the loss column with Houston and Baylor. They also held former Cyclone turned Longhorn Tyrese Hunter to zero points, which must’ve really fueled the Iowa State schadenfreude. The Cyclones now host TCU (16-6, 5-4) who is fresh off of a midweek bye. Iowa State already beat the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth by a super narrow, 73-72 margin. While this game will likely be close again, I definitely like the Cyclones to secure a win at home.

75-71 Iowa State

West Virginia @ Texas

Saturday, February 10th 2:00 PM CT, LHN

Texas (15-8, 4-6) is plummeting in the Big 12 standings, having lost three of their last four games. They now host West Virginia (8-14, 3-6) who sits at second to last in the conference. WVU just so happens to have also lost three of their last four, with their most recent game being an 86-73 loss to BYU. The Mountaineers already upset Texas earlier in the season, with a 76-73 win in Morgantown. Still, there is a lot more talent on Texas’s squad and I expect them to secure a win at home in this one.

68-62 Texas

#5 Houston @ Cincinnati

Saturday, February 10th 3:00 PM CT, ESPN2

#5 Houston (20-3, 7-3) is in sole possession of first place in the conference race, sitting a half game up on Baylor and Iowa State thanks to how the byes have played out so far. After their trouncing of Oklahoma State, the Cougars travel north to take on Cincinnati (15-7, 4-5). The Bearcats have split their last four games, most recently losing at West Virginia and then winning at Texas Tech. Cincinnati is a tough squad that is battle tested in close games. The question here will be if they can keep it close. I do like them to hang around, since this game is at home, but ultimately I have the Cougars coming away with a win.

76-71 Houston

UCF @ #23 Texas Tech

Saturday, February 10th 3:00 PM CT, ESPN+

Texas Tech (16-6, 5-4) is in a bad spot right now, having lost their last three games in a row. The most recent loss was at Baylor in what amounted to a hard fought, 79-73 loss. Even down their big man Warren Washington, the Red Raiders kept it tight until late in the second half, when the Bears went on a run and largely put the game out of reach. Tech now hosts UCF (13-8, 4-5), who picked up a nice 11 point win over Oklahoma in their last game. The Knights are a bit of an inconsistent enigma, but can certainly be dangerous. However, the road has not been kind to them in Big 12 play, as their only road win so far was against Texas. Even so, Tech seems to have lost their groove and I like UCF to steal a win out of Lubbock.

64-61 UCF

#13 Baylor @ #4 Kansas

Saturday, February 10th 5:00 PM CT, ESPN

The huge headliner of the weekend, #13 Baylor (17-5, 6-3) travels to Lawrence to take on #4 Kansas (18-5, 6-4). The Jayhawks find themselves sitting behind three teams in a conference race they tend to lead after a messy, 75-70 loss at Kansas State. The Bears haven’t necessarily been winning in the prettiest of fashions, but they have put together three wins in a row. If they can start shooting the ball more consistently from three like they had been, Baylor can beat anyone. A big factor in this game will be if Langston Love is good to go after landing awkwardly near the end of Baylor’s game against Tech. Still, as much as I would love for Baylor to snag a win here, Allen Fieldhouse is a beast that I’m not sure this Baylor squad is quiet ready to conquer.

82-79 Kansas

Oklahoma State @ Oklahoma

Saturday, February 10th 6:00 PM CT, ESPN+

Bedlam returns as Oklahoma (17-6, 5-5) hosts Oklahoma State (10-13, 2-8). While the Cowboys sit at the bottom of the Big 12, Oklahoma has quietly slipped down into the middle of the pack in the Big 12 race. They have lost three of their last five, but did pick up a nice 82-66 win over BYU on Tuesday. The Cowboys followed up their great win against Kansas State with a blowout loss at Houston. While Oklahoma State can certainly surprise some teams, a rivalry game is not where one of those surprises is likely to spring up.

82-71 Oklahoma

Kansas State @ #21 BYU

Saturday, February 10th 9:00 PM CT, ESPN2

#21 BYU (16-6, 4-5) had just looked like they were getting back on track with consecutive double digit wins over Texas and West Virginia, before losing by 16 at Oklahoma. They now turnaround and face Kansas State (15-8, 5-5) who halted a four-game losing streak with a massive, 75-70 win over rival Kansas. It’s hard to tell if that game against Kansas was a rivalry game fluke or if the Wildcats have figured out the issues they were having in their games prior. Still, on the road at elevation is a difficult ask, so I like BYU to win this one.

70-65 BYU