Big 12 MBB Preview: 2/26 - 2/28

West Virginia @ Kansas State

Monday, February 26th 6:00 PM CT, ESPN2

Kansas State (16-11, 6-8) picked up a much needed win on Saturday with their 84-74 victory over BYU. That stopped a three game losing streak for the Wildcats. They now turn around and host West Virginia (9-18, 4-10). The Mountaineers hung surprisingly tough in Ames against Iowa State, losing 71-64. Still, West Virginia is one of the weakest teams in the Big 12. The Wildcats won the first meeting between these two teams in Morgantown, 81-67. With Kansas State hosting them this time around, I’ve got the Wildcats winning this one and completing the season sweep.

74-63 Kansas State

#15 Baylor @ TCU

Monday, February 26th 8:00 PM CT, ESPN

#15 Baylor (19-8, 8-6) had a rough pair of games last week, losing at BYU before losing at home in overtime to Houston. They now have a quick turnaround as they travel to Fort Worth to take on TCU (19-8, 8-6). The Horned Frogs beat Baylor in the these two’s first meeting in Waco. TCU is also fresh off of a dominant victory over Cincinnati on Saturday, winning 75-57. While a lot of signs might be pointing toward a TCU victory, Baylor is a good enough team to stave off another loss here, especially with revenge in mind.

73-71 Baylor

Cincinnati @ #1 Houston

Tuesday, February 27th 6:00 PM CT, ESPN2

#1 Houston (24-3, 11-3) picked up a close, overtime win over Baylor on Saturday. The Cougars are now firmly in first in the Big 12, sitting one game up on Iowa State and two games up on Kansas. They now host Cincinnati (16-11, 5-9) who is desperately in need of a win after back-to-back losses to Oklahoma State and TCU. As a team on the wrong side of the bubble, Cincinnati has to string together some quality wins quickly to avoid missing the tournament. A victory at Houston would certainly be a huge step in the right direction. But with how the Bearcats have been playing as of late, I just don’t see that happening.

78-61 Houston

BYU @ #7 Kansas

Tuesday, February 27th 7:00 PM CT, ESPN+

#7 Kansas (21-6, 9-5) beat the brakes off of Texas in Lawrence on Saturday, winning 86-67. That marks two wins in a row for the Jayhawks as they now host BYU (19-8, 7-7). The Cougars have split their last four games, beating UCF and Baylor, but losing the Oklahoma State and Kansas State. Coincidently, both wins were at home and both losses were on the road. So with this game also being on the road, in one of the toughest road environments around, I’ve got Kansas winning this one.

81-70 Kansas

Texas @ Texas Tech

Tuesday, February 27th 8:00 PM CT, ESPN

Texas Tech (19-8, 8-6) is another team that has split their last four games, beating Kansas and TCU, but losing at Iowa State and UCF. Once again, both wins were at home and both losses were on the road. The Red Raiders now host Texas (17-10, 6-8). Do you want to guess how their last four games went? If you said 2-2 with two home wins against West Virginia and Kansas State and two road losses against Houston and Kansas, then you would be right! With that trend for both teams, and with Texas losing to Texas Tech at home earlier in the season, 78-67, I’ve got Tech winning at home.

77-73 Texas Tech

Oklahoma @ #8 Iowa State

Wednesday, February 28th 7:00 PM CT, ESPN+

#8 Iowa State (21-6, 10-4) is in a pressure spot as they sit one game behind Houston. They need Houston to drop a game and the Cyclones need to be perfect to shoot for at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title. Other than their loss to Houston two games ago, Iowa State has won five other games down the stretch, with their most recent win coming over West Virginia. Oklahoma (19-8, 7-7) stopped a two-game losing streak with a gutsy, 84-82 win at Oklahoma State on Saturday. However, the Sooners have had a lot of problems with the upper tiers of the Big 12, and Iowa State is certainly no exception. Even though OU beat Iowa State in their first meeting in Norman, 71-63, the Cyclones still have yet to lose a game in Hilton, and I don’t see OU being the ones to break that streak.

79-72 Iowa State

UCF @ Oklahoma State

Wednesday, February 28th 7:00 PM CT, ESPN+

Oklahoma State (12-15, 4-10) suffered a tough, demoralizing loss to rival Oklahoma on Saturday. That stopped a two-game winning streak prior to that game. The Cowboys now host UCF (14-12, 5-9). The Knights stopped a four-game losing streak with a 75-61 win over Texas Tech on Saturday. Even though that got things going in the right direction for UCF, they have been pretty bad as of late, especially on the road. I like Oklahoma State to snag a win here.

68-61 Oklahoma State