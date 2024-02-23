Big 12 MBB Preview: 2/24

#2 Houston @ #11 Baylor

Saturday, February 24th 11:00 AM CT, CBS

#11 Baylor (19-7, 8-5) had... not a great showing on Tuesday in Provo against BYU. Baylor got beat on the boards and just all-around outplayed in a 78-71 loss. The Bears need to quickly shrug that loss off as a huge matchup looms in Waco. #2 Houston (23-3, 10-3) holds sole possession of first place in the Big 12 conference race after their 73-65 home win over Iowa State. Their energetic defense gave the Cyclones fits early in that game that they couldn’t quite overcome. I expect former Baylor Bear turned Houston Cougar LJ Cryer will receive a.. warm reception from the Baylor crowd. It’ll be interesting to see how he and the other Houston players respond to a tough road crowd, a spot where they have been a bit more vulnerable than at home. I think Houston’s defense probably wins them the day here, but hopefully I’m wrong!

74-71 Houston

West Virginia @ #6 Iowa State

Saturday, February 24th 1:00 PM CT, ESPN2

#6 Iowa State (20-6, 9-4) fought hard against Houston, but ultimately lost in large part to offensive ineptitude through the first 10 minutes of their game. They’ll try to bounce back in Ames against a West Virginia (9-17, 4-9) squad that just picked up a much needed win. The Mountaineers took down UCF in definitive fashion, 77-67. Still, Iowa State has yet to lose a game at home this season and I highly doubt one of the worst teams in the conference is going to be the one to break that streak.

78-64 Iowa State

#25 BYU @ Kansas State

Saturday, February 24th 1:00 PM CT, ESPN+

Kansas State (15-11, 5-8) just couldn’t get things going in their loss at Texas, a game where the Longhorns steadily led the Wildcats throughout. Jerome Tang and company will now need to turn around and host #25 BYU (19-7, 7-6). The Cougars took care of business at home against Baylor on Tuesday. And BYU beat Kansas State earlier this year in Provo by a 72-66 margin. While BYU has arguably one of the best homecourt advantages in the country, having only lost one home game this season, they are much more vulnerable on the road. Nevertheless, I like the Cougars to win this one in Manhattan.

82-75 BYU

Cincinnati @ TCU

Saturday, February 24th 2:00 PM CT, ESPN+

TCU (18-8, 7-6) suffered an incredibly narrow defeat at Tech on Tuesday, losing 82-81. They’ll look to bounce back now as they host Cincinnati (16-10, 5-8). The Bearcats are trying to get back on track after their own, inexcusable loss on Wednesday. Cincinnati lost 80-76 at home to Oklahoma State, who is tied for last in the conference. As a bubble team, that is not the kind of loss you can afford to have. I highly doubt a road game to Fort Worth is what Cincinnati needs after that loss.

81-68 TCU

#23 Texas Tech @ UCF

Saturday, February 24th 3:00 PM CT, ESPN+

#23 Texas Tech (19-7, 8-5) picked up a gutsy, one point win over TCU on Tuesday. They now look to carry that momentum forward as they head down to Orlando to take on UCF (13-12, 4-9). The Knights are really struggling as of late, losing four games in a row including a very bad loss to West Virginia on Tuesday. That makes them tied for the bottom of the conference with West Virginia and Oklahoma State. In the first meeting between Tech and UCF in Lubbock, the Red Raiders won 66-59. Since that game, Tech has improved and UCF has regressed, so even though this is on the road I like Tech to win, maybe by an even larger margin.

76-64 Texas Tech

Oklahoma @ Oklahoma State

Saturday, February 24th 3:00 PM CT, ESPN2

It’s Bedlam round two (and perhaps the last Bedlam for a while), as Oklahoma State (12-14, 4-9) hosts Oklahoma (18-8, 6-7). The Sooners got the better of the Cowboys in their first meeting in Norman, winning 66-62. OU is coming off of a much needed bye, after suffering two double-digit losses to Baylor and Kansas. Oklahoma State has some momentum of their own, as they took down Cincinnati on the road, 80-76. I actually like the Cowboys to spring an upset here in this rivalry matchup in Stillwater with the momentum they’re carrying into the game.

75-72 Oklahoma State

Texas @ #9 Kansas

Saturday, February 24th 5:00 PM CT, ESPN

Texas (17-9, 6-7) was able to recover from the beatdown they received from Houston with a steady win over Kansas State. The Longhorns let the game get tied four to four early on, but never looked back from there as they led the rest of the way against KState. They now have to travel into the lion’s den to take on the Jayhawks. #9 Kansas (20-6, 8-5) is coming off of a much needed bye as they were facing down numerous injuries to their already thin roster. With that renewed energy and this being the last time Texas visits Lawrence for the foreseeable future, I’ve got Kansas winning this one with relative ease.

82-68 Kansas