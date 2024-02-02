Big 12 MBB Preview: 2/3

Texas @ #25 TCU

Saturday, February 3rd 1:00 PM CT, ESPN2

#25 TCU (16-5, 5-3) is coming off of a huge, midweek victory over #15 Texas Tech. The Horned Frogs now turn their attention to another in-state rival as they host Texas (14-7, 3-5). The Longhorns are on a two-game losing streak to BYU and Houston. That Houston loss was particularly painful for the Longhorns, as they were neck-and-neck the whole way and lost by four points at home. Still, this ought to be a good game where I see TCU having a homecourt advantage that secures them the win.

73-70 TCU

Kansas State @ Oklahoma State

Saturday, February 3rd 1:00 PM CT, ESPN+

After sitting tied at the top of the conference, Kansas State (14-7, 4-4) has gone on a three game losing streak, with their most recent loss to #23 Oklahoma coming by 20 points. The Wildcats need a win in the worst way to break their slump. But speaking of teams that need a win bad, Oklahoma State (9-12, 1-7) has only one conference win so far (against a not-great West Virginia). The Cowboys’ most recent loss was an 83-54 smackdown at the hands of Kansas. While playing in Stillwater is tricky, I have Kansas State righting the ship and picking up a victory here.

67-64 Kansas State

#4 Houston @ #8 Kansas

Saturday, February 3rd 3:00 PM CT, ESPN

One of two, huge top 25 matchups this weekend, #8 Kansas (17-4, 5-3) hosts #4 Houston (19-2, 6-2), who is in sole possession of first place in the conference. The Jayhawks have been a little shaky in their last four games, splitting those with wins against Cincinnati and Oklahoma State and losses against West Virginia and Iowa State. Houston, on the other hand, has been unstoppable in their last five games, with their most recent wins coming over Kansas State and Texas. But, Houston has yet to experience the atmosphere (and officiating) of a game in Lawrence. In the last great road environment they played in, Ames, they lost. I’ve got Kansas winning this one in a shootout.

84-82 Kansas

#23 Oklahoma @ UCF

Saturday, February 3rd 3:00 PM CT, ESPN+

UCF (12-8, 3-5) looked like they were poised to snag a big home win over Baylor before falling apart down the stretch. Now, riding a two-game losing streak, they need to turn around and host #23 Oklahoma (16-5, 4-4). The Sooners stopped their own two-game losing streak with a blowout win at Kansas State on Tuesday. While UCF is certainly a tough team, I’ve got Oklahoma winning this one in Orlando.

67-62 Oklahoma

Cincinnati @ #15 Texas Tech

Saturday, February 3rd 5:00 PM CT, ESPN+

#15 Texas Tech (16-4, 5-2) took a tumble from first place in the Big 12 to half a game back from Houston after their loss at TCU. The Red Raiders still are right in striking position as they host Cincinnati (14-7, 3-5). The Bearcats have lost three of their last four games, with their most recent loss pretty inexcusably coming to West Virginia. I’ve got Tech bouncing back in quick fashion in this one.

76-67 Texas Tech

#22 BYU @ West Virginia

Saturday, February 3rd 5:00 PM CT, ESPN+

#22 BYU (15-5, 3-4) recovered from a two-game losing streak with a twelve-point win over Texas. They now travel to Morgantown to take on West Virginia (8-13, 3-5). The Mountaineers are not a very deep or talented squad, but they have proven themselves to be exceptionally scrappy. They have home wins over Texas, Kansas, and Cincinnati. That makes this a dangerous trap game for BYU. Still, I have the Cougars just barely edging out the Mountaineers.

72-71 BYU

#12 Iowa State @ #18 Baylor

Saturday, February 3rd 7:00 PM CT, ESPN2

#18 Baylor (15-5, 4-3) finally got back into the win column with a strong second half performance against UCF. They now have a huge matchup looming as they host #12 Iowa State (16-4, 5-2). The Cyclones have won their last three games, with their most recent victory coming over Kansas last Saturday. With a midweek bye, Iowa State will be much more rested than Baylor. That, and Iowa State’s stifling defense (a style Baylor has struggled with this season) worry me. I’ve got Iowa State winning this one by a couple. Hopefully I’m wrong!

71-69 Iowa State