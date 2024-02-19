Big 12 MBB Preview: 2/19 - 2/21

#6 Iowa State @ #2 Houston

Monday, February 19th 8:00 PM CT, ESPN

This week’s slate of Big 12 games is headlined by a juggernaut in the Big Monday slot, as the two first place teams in the conference battle it out. #2 Houston (22-3, 9-3) has won three games in a row since their loss at Kansas, beating Oklahoma State, Cincinnati, and Texas, with only the Cincinnati game being within single digits. #6 Iowa State (20-5, 9-3) is on a four-game winning streak of their own, beating Texas, TCU, Cincinnati, and Texas Tech since their loss to Baylor. The winner of this game will have sole possession of first place in the league. The loser will drop to second place, potentially tied with Baylor depending on how their game against BYU goes. The first meeting between these two was a defensive slugfest in Ames, as Iowa State won 57-53. I expect this game to be a bit more high-scoring, but I still have Iowa State winning in an upset thanks to their shutdown defense.

67-64 Iowa State

Kansas State @ Texas

Monday, February 19th 8:00 PM CT, ESPN2

Kansas State (15-10, 5-7) is getting pretty close to desperation mode, having lost six of their last seven games. Their most recent loss was a 75-72 home loss to TCU. Texas (16-9, 5-7) has had a bit more luck as of late, splitting their last four contests. However, their most recent game at Houston was a bloodbath, as the Longhorns lost, 82-61. And while Texas is not a lock by any means in conference games this year, a road game in Austin is not what the doctor ordered for KState.

74-65 Texas

UCF @ West Virginia

Tuesday, February 20th 6:00 PM CT, ESPNU

UCF (13-11, 4-8) came very close to stealing a win away from Cincinnati in the closing minutes of their last game. But a loss is a loss and the Knights have now lost five of their last six games. West Virginia (8-17, 3-9) has been getting smacked around as of late, losing four straight games by double-digits. Even with UCF struggling as of late, they are a more talented team than this depleted WVU roster. The Knights snag a win in Morgantown.

68-63 UCF

#11 Baylor @ #25 BYU

Tuesday, February 20th 8:00 PM CT, ESPN

#11 Baylor (19-6, 8-4) picked up a nice, high-scoring road win over West Virginia on Saturday, 94-81. That makes two, double-digits wins in a row for Baylor even with Langston Love out with an injury during that stretch. The Bears now fly from Morgantown in the east to Provo in the west to take on #25 BYU (18-7, 6-6). The Cougars suffered a BAD loss on Saturday, losing 93-83 at Oklahoma State. It’s one thing to lose to the bottom team in the conference. It’s another thing to lose to the bottom team in the conference in a game that was never close. And with two close wins to not-great Kansas State and UCF prior to that, BYU is in a sneaky bad stretch in terms of gameplay. Even at altitude, I like Baylor to take advantage of that.

84-75 Baylor

TCU @ #23 Texas Tech

Tuesday, February 20th 8:00 PM CT, ESPN2

#23 Texas Tech (18-7, 7-5) had a nice two-game winning streak broken up on Saturday by an 82-74 loss at Iowa State. The Red Raiders will now look to get back on track as they host TCU (18-7, 7-5). The Horned Frogs stole a victory away at Kansas State, winning 75-72. That puts them on a two-game winning streak that they’re looking to extend. Ultimately, I think Tech fell victim to an off-game in Ames. I have them defending their homecourt here.

72-64 Texas Tech

Oklahoma State @ Cincinnati

Wednesday, February 21st 6:00 PM CT, ESPN+

Cincinnati (16-9, 5-7) came up clutch down the stretch at UCF, winning 76-74. They now host Oklahoma State (11-14, 3-9) who, while at the bottom of the conference, is coming off of a huge, blowout win over BYU. The problem for the Cowboys is that they’ve been generally pretty atrocious on the road, as they are winless away from home in conference play. With that, and with just more talent, I like Cincinnati to pick up an always important conference win.

78-67 Cincinnati