Big 12 MBB Preview: 2/12 - 2/13

West Virginia @ TCU

Monday, February 12th 7:00 PM CT, ESPN+

TCU (16-7, 5-5) has been punched in the mouth in their last two games, losing to Texas and Iowa State both by double digits. While the Horned Frogs are on a rough losing streak, the Big 12 scheduling doctor might have just what they need in a home game against West Virginia (8-15, 3-7). The Mountaineers are on a two game losing streak of their own, with their most recent game against Texas ending in a 94-58 blowout. While the Mountaineers have stolen a trio of conference wins this season in Morgantown, away from home they have been atrocious. So I am picking TCU with a lot of confidence in this one.

78-61 TCU

#6 Kansas @ Texas Tech

Monday, February 12th 8:00 PM CT, ESPN

#6 Kansas (19-5, 7-4) survived a home challenge against Baylor that saw them almost squandering a lead in the final seconds. They now travel to Texas Tech (17-6, 6-4) a bit banged up, as the statuses of Kevin McCullar and Dajuan Harris remain in question. The Red Raiders needed a win badly after losing three games in a row and they got that win on Saturday over UCF, 66-59. The question will be if that win can build into any further momentum for Texas Tech. Kansas has actually been pretty vulnerable away from home in Big 12 play, and with injuries potentially playing a role I like Tech to spring an upset here.

72-69 Texas Tech

#10 Iowa State @ Cincinnati

Tuesday, February 13th 6:00 PM CT, ESPN2

#10 Iowa State (18-5, 7-3) is quietly sitting just a half game behind Houston in the Big 12 standings. With Houston on midweek bye, a win here positions Iowa State in a tie with the Cougars. The Cyclones also already possess a head to head win over the Cougars. Cincinnati (15-8, 4-6) is obviously going to try to get in the way of that. The Bearcats have been alternating wins and losses for the last five games, with their most recent matchup resulting in a 67-62 loss to Houston. Iowa State’s stellar defense is what will get them the road victory in this game.

67-60 Iowa State

#25 Oklahoma @ #12 Baylor

Tuesday, February 13th 8:00 PM CT, ESPN2

#12 Baylor (17-6, 6-4) came up just short on two last second three point attempts that would’ve sent their game against Kansas to overtime. Obviously, that outcome is disappointing. But realistically, the Bears shouldn’t have even had a chance in that game with a turnover margin of 21(!!) to 8 in favor of Kansas. The fact that the game was even in question down the stretch is both a testament to Baylor’s resilience and maddening considering how different that game could have been with even average ball control. Still, Baylor needs to shake off that game as they turn around and host #25 Oklahoma (18-6, 6-5). The Sooners are on a two-game winning streak, with back-to-back home victories over BYU and Oklahoma State. With a 2-3 road record on the season, OU has been okay, but not great, when going into enemy territory. I like Baylor to get back on track with a win in Foster.

78-74 Baylor

UCF @ #19 BYU

Tuesday, February 13th 8:00 PM CT, ESPN+

#19 BYU (17-6, 5-5) picked up a nice, six point victory over Kansas State on Saturday. That means the Cougars have won three of their last four games, with their only loss in that stretch coming at Oklahoma. BYU now hosts UCF (13-9, 4-6) who has been the inverse of the Cougars, losing three of their last four games. Their one win was, you guessed it, against Oklahoma. And while UCF has been serviceable at home, they only have one road win on the season. With a long trip and at altitude, I like BYU to win this one with relative ease.

81-70 BYU