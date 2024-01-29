Big 12 MBB Preview: 1/29 - 1/31

#4 Houston @ Texas

Monday, January 29th 8:00 PM CT, ESPN

Texas (14-6, 3-4) hit a stumbling block on Saturday after two straight wins prior, as the Longhorns lost 84-72 to BYU. Now, they return home to host #4 Houston (18-2, 5-2). The Houston Cougars are on tear, winning four games in a row, with their most recent win coming in the form of a 22 point victory over Kansas State. While this will prove to be a difficult road test for Houston, I’ve got the Cougars beating the Longhorns and extending their winning streak as they vie for the top of the conference.

74-67 Houston

#15 Texas Tech @ #25 TCU

Tuesday, January 30th 6:00 PM CT, ESPN2

Alone in first place in the Big 12 rests #15 Texas Tech (16-3, 5-1). The Red Raiders are on a two-game winning streak, with their win at Oklahoma on Saturday coming right down to the wire. Tech secured that victory by one point, winning 85-84. They now travel to #25 TCU (15-5, 4-3) who barely edged out Baylor in triple overtime, winning 105-102. We’ll see if the Horned Frogs have their legs back under them after that long game, or if they’ll need some extra rest. Either way, I like Tech in this one.

74-68 Texas Tech

#23 Oklahoma @ Kansas State

Tuesday, January 30th 6:00 PM CT, ESPN+

Kansas State (14-6, 4-3) is on a two-game slide after being tied for first in the conference. Their losses on the road to Iowa State and Houston were both a bit deflating. But now, the Wildcats return home to host #23 Oklahoma (15-5, 3-4). The Sooners are also on a rough, two-game losing streak with their most recent loss to Tech coming by only one point. One of these teams is going to extend their losing streak to three games and the other is going to get back on the right track. I like KState at home.

67-64 Kansas State

Oklahoma State @ #8 Kansas

Tuesday, January 30th 8:00 PM CT, ESPN

#8 Kansas (16-4, 4-3) has really been struggling on the road in Big 12 competition. The Jayhawks are only 1-3 on the road in conference play, with their most recent loss coming at Iowa State to the tune of 79-75. However, they now return home to host Oklahoma State (9-11, 1-6). The Cowboys picked up their first conference win of the season over West Virginia on Saturday, 70-66. However, Kansas already beat Oklahoma State in Stillwater by 24 points. So I don’t see this game being particularly close.

88-65 Kansas

#18 Baylor @ UCF

Wednesday, January 31st 6:00 PM CT, ESPN+

#18 Baylor (14-5, 3-3) is in need of a win in a terrible way. The Bears are on a three game losing streak, with all those losses coming in extremely close fashion. The most recent, 105-102 overtime loss to TCU really stung. The Bears will need to brush that off though as they travel to UCF (12-7, 3-4). The Knights have alternated wins and losses for the entirety of Big 12 play so far, with their most recent game being a 68-57 loss at Cincinnati. Still, I think Baylor is well overdue for a win with the way they’ve been playing teams tough.

71-61 Baylor

Cincinnati @ West Virginia

Wednesday, January 31st 6:00 PM CT, ESPN+

Cincinnati (14-6, 3-4) picked up a much needed win on Saturday, as they took down UCF at home. That stopped a two-game losing streak to the likes of Oklahoma and Kansas. Cincinnati now travels to (relatively) nearby West Virginia (7-13, 2-5). The Mountaineers are on a two game losing streak, with losses at UCF and Oklahoma State. The road won’t get any easier after those opponents for WVU, as Cincinnati marks a step up in competition. Even though road wins are hard in this conference, I’ve got Cincinnati winning this one.

68-62 Cincinnati