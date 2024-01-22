Big 12 MBB Preview: 1/22 - 1/24

Cincinnati @ #7 Kansas

Monday, January 22nd 8:00 PM CT, ESPN

#7 Kansas (15-3, 3-2) suffered a head scratching loss to West Virginia on Saturday, going down in Morgantown to the tune of 91-85. Against a Mountaineer team with a losing record, letting up 91 points is a huge problem for Kansas. They’ll look to clean up that defense as they host Cincinnati (13-5, 2-3). The Bearcats are similarly trying to bounce back from a disappointing defeat, as they are coming off of a 69-65 home loss to Oklahoma. While this year’s Kansas is looking to be wildly inconsistent on the road, they seem to have no problems in their daunting home environment. Kansas secures a win here.

78-71 Kansas

Texas @ #11 Oklahoma

Tuesday, January 23rd 6:00 PM CT, ESPN

Red River is renewed as #11 Oklahoma (15-3, 3-2) hosts Texas (13-5, 2-3). Oklahoma has strung together two wins in a row against West Virginia and Cincinnati. Texas stopped a two-game losing streak with a close, 75-73 win over Baylor. The Longhorns absolutely shot the lights out against Baylor, especially in the first half, and it still almost wasn’t enough. The Longhorns will cool off and I’ve got the Sooners winning this one at home.

68-64 Oklahoma

West Virginia @ UCF

Tuesday, January 23rd 6:00 PM CT, ESPN+

West Virginia (7-11, 2-3) pulled off a huge, shocking upset of Kansas over the weekend. They now travel to UCF (11-6, 2-3) who also knows a thing or two about upsetting Kansas. However, the Knights’ most recent 57-42 loss to Houston was historically bad in that it was the worst shooting percentage from a Big 12 team in the conference’s history (15.9%). Nevertheless, I suspect that UCF will be able to regain its composure just enough to secure a home win over a West Virginia team that is still riding an emotional high.

60-57 UCF

#4 Houston @ #21 BYU

Tuesday, January 23rd 8:00 PM CT, ESPN+

#4 Houston (16-2, 3-2) has recovered nicely from a two-game losing streak as they are now on a two-game winning streak. The Houston Cougars have beaten Texas Tech and UCF back-to-back at home. Now, Houston has to travel to Provo to take on #21 BYU (14-4, 2-3). The BYU Cougars suffered an 85-78 loss to Texas Tech in their last matchup. Nevertheless, BYU is a dangerous home team, which has me putting Houston on upset alert.

77-73 BYU

TCU @ Oklahoma State

Tuesday, January 23rd 8:00 PM CT, ESPN2

TCU (13-5, 2-3) is on a two-game losing streak with losses to Cincinnati and Iowa State. They look to stop that now against a really struggling Oklahoma State (8-10, 0-5). The Cowboys are still looking for their first win in conference play, which they came dangerously close to picking up at Kansas State in a 70-66 loss. OSU, while not great, is certainly good enough to pick up some wins in Big 12 play. This is one of those instances where they are hosting a struggling team, and I think the Cowboys get their first conference win of the season.

71-68 Oklahoma State

Kansas State @ #23 Iowa State

Wednesday, January 24th 8:00 PM CT, ESPN2

Kansas State (14-4, 4-1) is sitting tied for first in the Big 12 with Texas Tech. They must travel to Ames to take on #23 Iowa State (14-4, 3-2) to maintain that position. The Wildcats are on a two-game winning streak with close victories over Baylor and Oklahoma State. Iowa State has split their last two, losing at BYU and winning by one point at TCU. After that road stretch, I have to imagine Hilton will be rocking and the Cyclones will pick up a nice home win.

73-68 Iowa State