Share All sharing options for: The Definitive Collection of Pac-12/Big 12 Realignment Memes

Over the past week, the Big 12 Conference has grown by 3 additional members (not including Colorado), the Pac-12 Conference has shrunk by 5 (those same 3 plus Oregon and Washington), and the college football world on Twitter and Reddit has come alive again with hilarious realignment memes. I asked some of our friends on the ODB Discord that seemed particularly plugged in to those memes to catalog them for a post. What they put together exceeded my expectations.

These are in no particular order. And before any angry media members try to lambaste me for seemingly taking pleasure in the Pac-12’s death...

I don’t care.

RedditCFB was particularly active in the space over the last few days, as you might expect. They’ll make a lot of appearances here. I think I’m safe saying this was commonly considered the best of the memes so far.

Utah was a common target of these memes for reasons that are immediately clear once you say anything about Utah that could be perceived as remotely negative on any form of social media.

The PAC12 at the end of their meeting today.#Pac12 pic.twitter.com/jxOw19w31x — Cougar Gang (@TheCougarGang) August 1, 2023

summary of the last year of realignment pic.twitter.com/93sTbjKYTV — GoodForAnother (@goodforanother) July 27, 2023

This was my personal favorite. And there is a variation of it that is just Yormark.

Again, the Utes are a common target here.

Lots of variations with this one, too. Basically everyone on Earth has been accused of killing the Pac-12 over the last week. Just look at the next two memes in sequence.

See?

This was basically our Discord server for 72 hours last week, through Saturday morning.

This has to be the best BIG12/PAC4 meme/Tiktok I’ve seen. Twitter made me trim it so it’s missing the first part. pic.twitter.com/Yt6p1NCLzF — Band Playing on the Titanic X (@bbart76) August 6, 2023

This is how the Big 12 Conference survived the last two years, this exact outlook

pic.twitter.com/X2Kpxhzyah — ODB (@OurDailyBears) August 5, 2023

When you see people talking about the new Pac-12 media deal pic.twitter.com/pqNVFed76w — ODB (@OurDailyBears) August 4, 2023

And another Utah one just to close things out.

The reality of Utah joining the Big 12. pic.twitter.com/iVeN7xOoel — Pistol Pete’s Stache (@PPetesStache) August 6, 2023

Make that two.

The new Big 12 is going to be a very fun conference to watch. Every single fanbase in that league has realistic expectations or is Utah. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 5, 2023

Or three.

Or four.

While it’s a party in Big 12 country, the PAC is dying and Utah is crawling around looking for someone to take them in. #Big12 #Pac12 #Utes pic.twitter.com/PndeJjSSiW — Ryan Reynolds (@ryfish65) August 4, 2023

Or five.

Fine, one non-Utah, and it’s an absolute classic.

And finally, one non-meme.

The ODB Discord submits (courtesy of user mtd) pic.twitter.com/H254bXxyVl — ODB (@OurDailyBears) August 1, 2023

