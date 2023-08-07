 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING: Arizona, ASU, Utah to Join the Big 12
Northern Arizona v Arizona State

Filed under:

The Definitive Collection of Pac-12/Big 12 Realignment Memes

The past week has been an incredible time for realignment memes, if that’s something that interests you.

By Mark C. Moore
/ new
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Over the past week, the Big 12 Conference has grown by 3 additional members (not including Colorado), the Pac-12 Conference has shrunk by 5 (those same 3 plus Oregon and Washington), and the college football world on Twitter and Reddit has come alive again with hilarious realignment memes. I asked some of our friends on the ODB Discord that seemed particularly plugged in to those memes to catalog them for a post. What they put together exceeded my expectations.

These are in no particular order. And before any angry media members try to lambaste me for seemingly taking pleasure in the Pac-12’s death...

I don’t care.

RedditCFB was particularly active in the space over the last few days, as you might expect. They’ll make a lot of appearances here. I think I’m safe saying this was commonly considered the best of the memes so far.

Utah was a common target of these memes for reasons that are immediately clear once you say anything about Utah that could be perceived as remotely negative on any form of social media.

This was my personal favorite. And there is a variation of it that is just Yormark.

Again, the Utes are a common target here.

Lots of variations with this one, too. Basically everyone on Earth has been accused of killing the Pac-12 over the last week. Just look at the next two memes in sequence.

See?

This was basically our Discord server for 72 hours last week, through Saturday morning.

And another Utah one just to close things out.

Make that two.

Or three.

Or four.

Or five.

Fine, one non-Utah, and it’s an absolute classic.

And finally, one non-meme.

Enjoy the rest of your Monday! Join the Discord!

Baylor Bears 2023 Football Season

Baylor Football Receives Votes in 2023 Pre-Season Coaches Poll

Daily Bears Reports

DBR: Monday, August 7th, 2023

ODB Mailbag - Post Realignment Edition: Questions Needed

Loading comments...