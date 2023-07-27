BREAKING: Colorado Comes Home (to the Big 12 Conference)

Break out all of your favorite tweets about the Big 12 dying from 2011, 2021, 2022, and however many times in-between, then layer over them all your favorite tweets about how no school from the Pac 12 would ever jump to the Big 12.

Because a school from the Pac 12 just jumped to the Big 12 when Colorado formally announced its intention to change conferences at a board meeting this afternoon.

CU Chancellor Phil DiStefano: "Rick George and I are of the strong belief that a move to the Pac-12 ... I'm sorry, the Big 12, will set up CU Boulder for long-term success and will provide stability in an era of unprecedented change." — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) July 27, 2023

Your eyes do not deceive you—the underlying reason for the change to the Big 12 was stability. Tell that to yourself a year ago. And here is the final point:

The resolution passed unanimously, 9-0. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 27, 2023

These things are always unanimous because there is no other way. And to be clear about what just happened—the Board of Regents for Colorado has authorized the acceptance of an offer, which makes the Big 12 extending that offer a mere formalities. We will be a 13-team conference (at least) in 2024.

Welcome back, Buffaloes! Now let’s talk about your traveling partner(s)...

ℹ️» https://t.co/p2XuTLdDWX#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/M3w4yA9zsp — Colorado Buffaloes (@CUBuffs) July 27, 2023

