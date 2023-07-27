 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

BREAKING: Colorado Comes Home (to the Big 12 Conference)

“Reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated.”—The Big 12 Conference

By Mark C. Moore
Oregon v Colorado Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Break out all of your favorite tweets about the Big 12 dying from 2011, 2021, 2022, and however many times in-between, then layer over them all your favorite tweets about how no school from the Pac 12 would ever jump to the Big 12.

Because a school from the Pac 12 just jumped to the Big 12 when Colorado formally announced its intention to change conferences at a board meeting this afternoon.

Your eyes do not deceive you—the underlying reason for the change to the Big 12 was stability. Tell that to yourself a year ago. And here is the final point:

These things are always unanimous because there is no other way. And to be clear about what just happened—the Board of Regents for Colorado has authorized the acceptance of an offer, which makes the Big 12 extending that offer a mere formalities. We will be a 13-team conference (at least) in 2024.

Welcome back, Buffaloes! Now let’s talk about your traveling partner(s)...

UPDATE:

The Big 12 has released a statement.

