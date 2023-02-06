Big 12 MBB Preview: 2/6-2/8

#5 Texas @ #9 Kansas

Monday, February 6th 8:00 PM CT, ESPN

With #5 Texas (19-4, 8-2) securing a win over Kansas State over the weekend, the Longhorns have maintained sole possession of first place in the Big 12 conference standings, holding a one game lead over Iowa State and a two game lead over TCU, Kansas State, Baylor, and Kansas. However, with such a tight pack of six teams at the top of the Big 12 standings this race is still anyone’s for the taking. That’s why this game in Lawrence is so important. #9 Kansas (18-5, 6-4) had seemingly recovered nicely from their three game slide earlier in conference play, putting together back-to-back wins over Kentucky and Kansas State. However, that came to a screeching halt when the Jayhawks got boat raced in Ames by the Cyclones. So a lot of this game will depend on which Kansas team we see take the court. However, we know a constant for the Jayhawks is that it is ridiculously hard to get a win on the road against them. I’ve got Kansas in this one.

73-70 Kansas

#17 TCU @ #12 Kansas State

Tuesday, February 7th 8:00 PM CT, ESPNU

#17 TCU (17-6, 6-4) is in a precarious spot right now. Their leading scorer, Mike Miles Jr., is out indefinitely with a knee injury. As long as he is out, the Horned Frogs are in a spot where they could lose to anyone. Case in point, TCU suffered a 6 point loss to Oklahoma State over the weekend, a game they would probably win with Miles. #12 Kansas State (18-5, 6-4) is also looking to recover from a difficult loss, as they came up just short against Texas on Saturday. In these two’s previous meeting, the Horned Frogs walked away with a 14 point victory. However, if Miles can’t go this is a totally different game, especially with it being played in Manhattan, KS. Given those factors, I like KState to bounce back here.

75-68 Kansas State

#11 Iowa State @ West Virginia

Wednesday, February 8th 6:00 PM CT, ESPN2

#11 Iowa State (16-6, 7-3) snapped a two game losing streak on Saturday with a blowout victory over Kansas in Ames. I don’t think anyone in the Big 12 is as hot and cold as the Cyclones are based on location. Iowa State is undefeated at home, but is merely 2-5 in true road games. So this being a road game should be a little concerning for the Iowa State faithful. West Virginia (14-9, 3-7) picked up a highly impressive, dominate victory over Oklahoma on Saturday. The Mountaineers scored 93 points in an effort that saw them beating the Sooners by 32 points. The fact that WVU has been playing its best basketball at home (10-3 on the season) and Iowa State has been playing its worst basketball on the road means that I like the Mountaineers to pull an upset here.

78-74 West Virginia

Texas Tech @ Oklahoma State

Wednesday, February 8th 7:00 PM CT, ESPN+

Texas Tech (12-11, 1-9) tried to follow up its first conference win against Iowa State by traveling to Waco, but failed pretty miserably as they took a 27 point loss. They now travel to Oklahoma State (14-9, 5-5) who has been red hot, winning their last three games by an average of 13 points. In fact, the Cowboys have won five of their last six to really solidify themselves as the seventh best team in the Big 12 (certainly nothing to scoff at). It took a lot of things going right for Tech and a lot of things going wrong for Iowa State for Texas Tech to secure its lone conference win. I don’t see that happening here against Oklahoma State.

76-66 Oklahoma State

Oklahoma @ #14 Baylor

Wednesday, February 8th 8:00 PM CT, ESPNU

#14 Baylor (17-6, 6-4) had one heck of a Saturday game against Texas Tech. Not only did the Bears secure a 27 point win over the Red Raiders, they also returned Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua from injury after almost a year. And the big man did not disappoint, as he went a perfect 2-2 from three point range and put up eight points and four rebounds in just 13 minutes of playing time. The Bears certainly have plenty of momentum as they host Oklahoma (12-11, 2-8). The Sooners, however, are severely lacking momentum. Other than their out of nowhere blowout win over then #2 Alabama, the Sooners have lost five of their previous six games. That includes their most recent 32 point loss to West Virginia. Baylor beat Oklahoma by two in their last meeting in Norman. The Bears should easily be able to handle this one at home.

88-63 Baylor