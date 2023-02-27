Big 12 MBB Preview: 2/27-3/1

#7 Baylor @ Oklahoma State

Monday, February 27th 8:00 PM CT, ESPN

#7 Baylor (21-8, 10-6) pulled off a huge home win on Saturday, taking down Texas behind big-time performances from Jalen Bridges, Adam Flagler, and Dale Bonner. One storyline moving forward for the Bears is Keyonte George’s apparent ankle injury that happened in the first half. It remains to be seen how severe that injury is. The Bears now have to remain focused as they travel to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State (16-13, 7-9). The Cowboys are in desperate need of a win, having lost their last four games which includes their most recent home defeat at the hands of Kansas State. Baylor took down the Cowboys by a sixteen point margin in their first game. I expect this game to be much closer, but ultimately a win for the Bears.

77-73 Baylor

West Virginia @ Iowa State

Monday, February 27th 8:00 PM CT, ESPN2

Iowa State (17-11, 8-8) has been in a horrendous slide as of late, losing five of their last six games. That includes an 11 point home loss on Saturday to the worst team in the Big 12, Oklahoma. The Cyclones could only muster fifty points in that loss. The Cyclones will need to figure something out, as a better team comes to Ames in the form of West Virginia (16-13, 5-11). The Mountaineers have lost four of their last five games, but their two most recent games were a win against Oklahoma State and a hard fought loss to Kansas. WVU beat Iowa State in their first meeting. And with West Virginia having a lot to play for here in terms of securing themselves a spot in the NCAA tournament, I like them to win this one (especially until Iowa State proves they have a pulse again).

67-61 West Virginia

Texas Tech @ #3 Kansas

Tuesday, February 27th 8:00 PM CT, ESPN

After Baylor’s victory over Texas, #3 Kansas (24-5, 12-4) sits alone atop the Big 12 standings. They can secure at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title with a win at home over Texas Tech (16-13, 5-11). The Red Raiders are in desperation mode when it comes to resume building wins for making the NCAA Tournament. Kansas beat Tech by three earlier in the season, but Tech has played themselves back into the tournament conversation. Still, Texas Tech has a lot of work to do on that front. A win in Lawrence would do wonders for their resume after a really close loss to TCU on Saturday. Nevertheless, Kansas is in conference championship mode at home, so I expect nothing other than a Jayhawks win.

79-73 Kansas

Oklahoma @ #11 Kansas State

Wednesday, March 1st 7:00 PM CT, ESPN+

#11 Kansas State (22-7, 10-6) got a really nice, gritty win over Oklahoma State on the road on Saturday. They now return home to host Oklahoma (14-15, 4-12) who is coming off of their own, impressive road win. The Sooners took down Iowa State by 11 in Ames on Saturday, a particularly difficult place to win this season. And while the Sooners had to like a lot of what they did in that game, they still ultimately only scored 61 points. That win was more on Iowa State not being able to score more than 50. That combined with Kansas State winning the last meeting between these two by 14 makes me like the Wildcats to secure a victory here.

74-62 Kansas State

#9 Texas @ #22 TCU

Wednesday, March 1st 8:00 PM CT, ESPN2

After their loss to Baylor on Saturday, #9 Texas (22-7, 11-5) sits one game back from first in the Big 12 standings. If the Longhorns want a shot at the regular season title, they need to win on the road in Fort Worth. #22 TCU (19-10, 8-8) survived a stiff challenge on Saturday on the road at Texas Tech. Since getting Mike Miles Jr. back from injury, the Horned Frogs have been 2-1, including a close loss to Kansas. So TCU is certainly looking much better with their star back in the rotation. TCU lost the first meeting between these two by four in Austin. I like the Horned Frogs here at home, given their improved performance as of late.

81-77 TCU