Big 12 MBB Preview: 2/11

West Virginia @ #5 Texas

Saturday, February 11th 11:00 AM CT, ESPN2

#5 Texas (19-5, 8-3) still remains in sole possession of first place in the Big 12, even after their weekday loss to Kansas. They are currently one game up on a four team log jam for second place between Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, and Kansas State. The Longhorns will start this Saturday of Big 12 play off by hosting West Virginia (15-9, 4-7). The Mountaineers won a tightly contested game against Iowa State during the week. While the first meeting between Texas and WVU was a relatively close, eight point win for the Longhorns, I just don’t see the Mountaineers keeping it that close on the road. Texas by double digits.

78-65 Texas

#9 Kansas @ Oklahoma

Saturday, February 11th 12:00 PM CT, CBS

#9 Kansas (19-5, 7-4) got a sorely needed win against Texas during the week that kept the Big 12 race very tight. They now turn their attention to a road challenge against Oklahoma (12-12, 2-9). As Baylor fans are well aware, Oklahoma certainly has the ability to hit some shots and make games interesting. The problem is that the Sooners are, frankly, pretty awful defensively. Kansas is absolutely a team that can exploit such defensive weakness. The Sooners lost 79-75 in Lawrence in these two teams’ last meeting. I’ve got the Jayhawks picking up a key road win.

82-71 Kansas

#14 Baylor @ #17 TCU

Saturday, February 11th 3:00 PM CT, ESPN2

#14 Baylor (18-6, 7-4) remains one of the hottest teams in the Big 12 and the country, having won eight of their last nine games. Their most recent win was a somewhat gritty, 82-72 victory over Oklahoma. While the Bears defense could certainly use some cleaning up after that game, the offense was right where it needed to be, with both Keyonte George and Adam Flagler scoring at least twenty points, and Langston Love just missing that mark at 19 points. #17 TCU (17-7, 6-5) is on a two game losing streak, having lost back-to-back road games to Oklahoma State and Kansas State. That most recent loss to the Wildcats was by a 21 point margin too, so things seem to be slipping for the Horned Frogs. A large part of that is the absence of TCU’s star player, Mike Miles Jr. Whether or not he can go in this game could make a huge difference on the outcome here. However, even with Baylor having lost to TCU earlier in the season, the Bears have made some key adjustments and gotten on the right side of the injury bug, such that I like Baylor to win this one on the road.

73-68 Baylor

Oklahoma State @ #11 Iowa State

Saturday, February 11th 5:00 PM CT, ESPN2

#11 Iowa State (16-7, 7-4) has certainly been a team of two faces this year. At home, the Cyclones are undefeated and have only let one team stay within single digits. On the road, Iowa State is a miserable 2-6. Well, sadly for Oklahoma State (15-9, 6-5), this game is in Ames. The Cowboys beat Iowa State by two in their last meeting. And OSU has been incredibly hot as of late, winning six of their last seven games. Still, I like Iowa State here because they have proven they’re just a completely different animal when playing at home in front of Hilton Magic.

76-64 Iowa State

#12 Kansas State @ Texas Tech

Saturday, February 11th 6:00 PM CT, ESPN+

#12 Kansas State (19-5, 7-4) notched a nice, blowout victory over TCU during the week. That stopped a two game losing streak, where KState had lost to both Kansas and Texas in back-to-back games. Jerome Tang and his team will now be looking to build off that win as they travel to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech (12-12, 1-10). The Red Raiders suffered a close, three point loss in Stillwater during the week. It’s been a highly disappointing season for Tech, who has been consistently very close but very rarely able to translate those close games into wins. I suspect Texas Tech will play Kansas State close at home, but ultimately fade away late in this one.

75-68 Kansas State