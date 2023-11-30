Big 12 Football Championship Preview

#7 Texas vs. #18 Oklahoma State

Saturday, December 2nd 11:00 AM CT, ABC

After a long and winding season of Big 12 play, a season the likes of which we will never see again given the departures of Texas and Oklahoma and the additions of four new Pac-12 schools next year, #7 Texas (11-1, 8-1) faces off with #18 Oklahoma State (9-3, 7-2) for all the marbles. Texas is still very much so in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth given their 11-1 record. A win here would certainly position them well for one of those four spots. Oklahoma State has had an incredibly up and down season, with the highs of beating rival Oklahoma and putting together nine wins, and the lows of getting blown out by UCF and South Alabama. I can’t think of a team in recent history that has been so wildly inconsistent. Just to make it to this game, the Cowboys had to beat BYU in overtime, a team that they should be much better than on paper. So this game in particular is really hard to pick because of that inconsistency. If they come out and play like they did in Bedlam, the Cowboys could certainly dash the Longhorns’ CFP dreams. But, if they come out looking more average like they have the last few weeks, then Texas could win this game by 40. The Longhorns did just beat Texas Tech by 50, after all. I’ve got Texas winning by somewhere near the 15.5 points they’re favored by. But, as a Baylor and Big 12 fan, I would love nothing more than for Oklahoma State to play spoiler.

42-28 Texas