Big 12 Week Thirteen Football Preview

TCU @ #13 Oklahoma

Friday, November 24th 11:00 AM CT, FOX

#13 Oklahoma (9-2, 6-2) and TCU (5-6, 3-5) kickoff our Thanksgiving weekend of Big 12 football with some potentially huge implications for the Big 12 title game looming. The only school that controls its destiny is Texas, while Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Kansas State are all still in play for another spot depending on how these games go. Oklahoma, obviously, needs this win to feel like they have a realistic shot at making it to the championship. The Sooners, however, are fresh off of a 31-24 scare from BYU who is not very good. So I would be a bit concerned, given that TCU just thrashed Baylor, 42-17. However, given this game is in Norman, I’ve got the Sooners winning this one by around double digits. Oklahoma is a ten point favorite.

38-28 Oklahoma

Texas Tech @ #7 Texas

Friday, November 24th 6:30 PM CT, ABC

#7 Texas (10-1, 7-1) survived their night game test in Ames. Now, they should be in the Big 12 title game, with the only question being if they are the #1 seed or the #2 seed. A win here secures the #1 seed. They face Texas Tech (6-5, 5-3) who just secured bowl eligibility with a 24-23 win over UCF. Tech will certainly be out for bad blood, and Texas has been barely beating its competition for the past few weeks. However, I just don’t see Tech being able to consistently push around Texas’s front lines. Texas is a 12.5 point favorite.

31-21 Texas

Houston @ UCF

Saturday, November 25th 11:00 AM CT, FS1

UCF (5-6, 2-6) is in must-win mode if they want to make a bowl game. After suffering a heartbreaking 24-23 loss to Texas Tech thanks to a missed extra point, the Knights need to rally for hosting Houston (4-7, 2-6). Houston is out of bowl contention so they’re just playing for pride. While there’s something to be said for that making it easier for the Cougars to play loose and aggressive, I think UCF is the more talented team and will win this one. But I expect it to be closer than the 13.5 point spread in favor of UCF.

42-39 UCF

BYU @ #21 Oklahoma State

Saturday, November 25th 2:30 PM CT, ABC

This is probably the most important game as far as Big 12 championship considerations are concerned. With a win, #21 Oklahoma State (8-3, 6-2) gets into the title game in most scenarios, with just a few fringe situations leaving them out. A senior day home game against a mediocre BYU (5-6, 2-6) seems like a good opportunity to pick up that win. However, BYU is in must-win mode as they need a sixth win to secure bowl eligibility. The Cougars certainly fought much harder against Oklahoma last week than we’ve seen in their previous games. And Oklahoma State definitely looked mortal in their 43-30 win against Houston, trailing as much as 23-9 in the first half. Still, I like the Cowboys here as I think they’re the most likely #2 seed in the title game. Oklahoma State is a 17 point favorite.

35-20 Oklahoma State

West Virginia @ Baylor

Saturday, November 25th 6:00 PM CT, FS1

Mercifully, we have reached the last game for Baylor (3-8, 2-6). The Bears came out firing early against TCU last week, before getting washed going away and losing, 42-17. West Virginia (7-4, 5-3) has been surprisingly decent in Big 12 play this year, beating Cincinnati last week, 42-21. Baylor just seems about ready to pack it in for this season. There will be plenty of hard questions to face this off season, and so the sooner we can get there the better. I’ve got West Virginia winning by 20 or so points, even though the Mountaineers are only favored by 8.5.

38-17 West Virginia

Kansas @ Cincinnati

Saturday, November 25th 6:30 PM CT, ESPN2

Kansas (7-4, 4-4) fought really hard against rival Kansas State last week, but ultimately came up short once again, 31-27. They now close out their regular season against Cincinnati (3-8, 1-7). The Bearcats suffered a 42-21 loss to West Virginia and also look like they’re in pack-it-in mode. Even though Kansas will probably be coming off of an emotional low off their last loss, and this game is on the road, I still see Kansas crushing Cincinnati. I think KU easily covers their 6.5 point spread.

49-10 Kansas

Iowa State @ Kansas State

Saturday, November 25th 7:00 PM CT, FOX

Farmageddon returns with some potentially very important implications for the Big 12 title race! With the right scenarios, Kansas State (8-3, 6-2) is still alive for a championship game berth. That of course starts with beating Iowa State (6-5, 5-3). The Cyclones put up a tough fight against Texas, but ultimately fell short in the margins, losing 26-16. The Wildcats have some momentum after taking down Kansas in Lawrence, winning five of their last six games, with their only loss being a three point road loss to Texas. This ought to be a close, fun game, but I’ve got Kansas State winning at home. Kansas State is a 9.5 point favorite.

30-27 Kansas State