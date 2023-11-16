Big 12 Week Twelve Football Schedule

#14 Oklahoma @ BYU

Saturday, November 18th 11:00 AM CT, ESPN

#14 Oklahoma (8-2, 5-2) is in a huge logjam for second place in the conference after their 59-20 win against West Virginia. Their is practically no room for error for the teams in second if they want to make it to the Big 12 title game, and that starts with Oklahoma visiting a very down BYU (5-5, 2-5). After the Cougars started 4-1, they have dropped four of their last five, with their last three losses each coming by at least 30 points. So BYU is now in serious trouble for making a bowl game, as they have to beat either Oklahoma or Oklahoma State. I certainly don’t see them winning this game, as Iowa State demolished BYU in Provo last week to the tune of 45-13. Oklahoma is a 24.5 point favorite.

48-20 Oklahoma

Cincinnati @ West Virginia

Saturday, November 18th 1:30 PM CT, ESPN+

West Virginia (6-4, 4-3) squandered a huge opportunity to keep themselves in the mix for the Big 12 title as they lost to Oklahoma, 59-20. The Mountaineers now look to regroup as they host Cincinnati (3-7, 1-6). The Bearcats picked up their first Big 12 conference win in program history last weekend, beating Houston 24-14. While these teams are tending in opposite directions based off of their last games, West Virginia is certainly the more talented team and I think they get a nice bounce back win here. They should cover the 6.5 point spread in their favor.

33-17 West Virginia

Baylor @ TCU

Saturday, November 18th 2:30 PM CT, ESPN+

The Revivalry (I’m not ready to accept the Bluebonnet Battle yet) is renewed once again as both Baylor (3-7, 2-5) and TCU (4-6, 2-5) are facing down highly disappointing seasons. TCU has to win out against Baylor and Oklahoma to make a bowl game. Baylor is already out of bowl contention after a beating at the hands of Kansas State last weekend. TCU battled back against Texas late last weekend, but ultimately came up short and fell 29-26. Rivalry games are weird so who knows where these teams will be mentally, but TCU has shown a bit more flashes than Baylor, so I’m picking the Horned Frogs in a close one. Baylor should cover the 13 point spread against them, but ultimately lose. Hopefully I’m wrong!

27-24 TCU

#23 Oklahoma State @ Houston

Saturday, October 15th 3:00 PM CT, ESPN2

...... what the heck was that, Cowboys? #23 Oklahoma State (7-3, 5-2) was in the driver’s seat for the Big 12 championship game after beating Oklahoma in the last Bedlam meeting ever (or at least for a while), and the Cowboys followed that up by getting absolutely annihilated by UCF, 45-3. UCF is just flat out not a very good team this year, so that result is absolutely baffling. The Cowboys are still in the big block of teams battling for second, though, so they need to get their act together as they travel to Houston (4-6, 2-5). The Cougars suffered a devastating, 24-14 loss to Cincinnati last weekend. Houston now has to win out against Oklahoma State and UCF to make a bowl game. As odd as last week’s result was, I just don’t see the Cowboys laying an egg like that two weeks in a row. Oklahoma State covers the seven point spread in their favor.

31-13 Oklahoma State

UCF @ Texas Tech

Saturday, October 15th 4:00 PM CT, FS2

Texas Tech (5-5, 4-3) needs to pick up one more win between this game and Texas to make a bowl game after eking out a 16-13 win over Kansas last weekend. Of those two matchups, this is certainly the most winnable. UCF (5-5, 2-5) similarly needs one more win between this and Houston to make a bowl game. And while UCF absolutely blew the doors off of Oklahoma State last weekend, I’m not certain that type of performance is consistent or sustainable. I’ve got Tech winning this one at home, covering the three points they’re favored by, and picking up bowl eligibility.

27-21 Texas Tech

#21 Kansas State @ #25 Kansas

Saturday, October 15th 6:00 PM CT, FS1

The Sunflower Showdown has massive implications in the Big 12 this year, as #21 Kansas State (7-3, 5-2) sits tied for second in the conference and #25 Kansas (7-3, 4-3) is just one game behind that. Kansas State picked apart Baylor last weekend, while Kansas suffered a heartbreaking loss at home to Texas Tech off of a last second field goal. Kansas State is currently on a 14 game winning streak against Kansas. And while Kansas is MUCH better than most of the Jayhawk squads during that stretch, I still have Kansas State winning this rivalry yet again (even if they don’t cover the eight point spread in their favor).

28-23 Kansas State

#7 Texas @ Iowa State

Saturday, October 15th 7:00 PM CT, FOX

This game is HUGE when it comes to the Big 12 title race. #7 Texas (9-1, 6-1) is in the driver’s seat of the Big 12 as they sit one game ahead of the second place logjam. Iowa State (6-4, 5-2) is one of the teams that is in the middle of that second place race. The Cyclones absolutely annihilated BYU in Provo last weekend to the tune of 45-13. Texas once again flirted with giving up a big lead, letting TCU comeback and squeaking out a 29-26 win. That lazy style of play is going to come back and bite Texas, and I think a November night game in Ames is just the trap that the Longhorns are going to fall into. Texas is a 7.5 point favorite.

24-20 Iowa State