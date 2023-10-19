Big 12 Football Week Eight Preview

UCF @ Oklahoma

Saturday, October 21st 11:00 AM CT, ABC

UCF (3-3, 0-3) is still searching for its first win in the Big 12 conference. Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0) is still trying to avoid its first conference loss of the season, sitting alone atop of the Big 12 conference standings. The Sooners are coming off of a bye week after their emotional victory over Texas. UCF is similarly coming off of a bye after their blowout loss to Kansas. UCF certainly looks like one of the worst teams in the conference right now, so I think Oklahoma will just be way too much to handle. There’s a bit of spice to this narrative as OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel transferred from UCF. But I don’t think that matters much here one way or the other. Oklahoma is a 19 point favorite, which I have them easily covering.

42-10 Oklahoma

Baylor @ Cincinnati

Saturday, October 21st 11:00 AM CT, ESPN+

It’s no secret that Baylor (2-4, 1-2) is struggling mightily right now. The Bears had a bye week after suffering a surgical dismantling at the hands of Texas Tech in their last game. But, if there’s some hope for Baylor this week, it’s that Cincinnati (2-4, 0-3) is also in a really bad spot, after losing to Iowa State, 30-10. We’ve seen Baylor, in miraculous fashion, go on the road and beat one of the Big 12 newcomers. That could happen here as well. But there just seems to be a little more energy and fight from Cincinnati right now. That combined with this game being in Cincy, and I’m going with a close win for the Bearcats. Hopefully I’m wrong! Cincinnati is a 3.5 point favorite, which I have Baylor barely covering.

27-24 Cincinnati

Oklahoma State @ West Virginia

Saturday, October 21st 2:30 PM CT, ESPN

West Virginia (4-2, 2-1) suffered a stunning loss to Houston last Thursday, losing 41-39 on a Hail Mary as time expired. The Mountaineers were tied atop the Big 12 before that happened, but now they’re down with a large chunk of the pack. Oklahoma State (4-2, 2-1) has actually recovered quite nicely after a disastrous two game losing streak to South Alabama and Iowa State. After those losses, the Cowboys have beaten both Kansas State and Kansas. Both of these teams need to win a game like this to keep themselves in the potential Big 12 championship discussion. Both of these teams also seem fairly evenly matched, but I like the Mountaineers to recover from their gut-punch to win at home. West Virginia is a 3.5 point favorite, which I have them covering.

35-31 West Virginia

Texas @ Houston

Saturday, October 21st 3:00 PM CT, FOX

Texas (5-1, 2-1) is looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss to Oklahoma, following their bye week this past weekend. Houston (3-3, 1-2) is looking to build momentum after their incredible upset victory over West Virginia. Do I think Houston has the talent to hang with Texas? No. Do I think that bitter in-state resentment and this game being in Houston could make this game weird? Also, probably no. Texas is a 23.5 point favorite, which I think they cover.

45-17 Texas

Texas Tech @ BYU

Saturday, October 21st 6:00 PM CT, FS1

BYU (4-2, 1-2) got absolutely demolished by TCU in their last game, losing 44-11. They now turn their attention to hosting Texas Tech (3-4, 2-2). The Red Raiders didn’t fair much better than the Cougars, losing 38-21 to Kansas State. And while altitude in a potentially raucous home environment should always be a concern for Tech (see their earlier loss at Wyoming), I think the Red Raiders are just the more talented team in this match up. Tech is a 4.5 point favorite.

28-20 Texas Tech

TCU @ Kansas State

Saturday, October 21st 6:00 PM CT, ESPN2

Both Kansas State (4-2, 2-1) and TCU (4-3, 2-2) are coming off of much needed wins this past weekend. TCU rectified the beating they took from Iowa State with a blowout win over BYU. Kansas State recovered from a lackluster loss to Oklahoma State with a win over Texas Tech. In this iteration of the battle of the purple teams, it could come down to a showdown between freshman quarterbacks as Kansas State benched Will Howard for freshman Avery Johnson in the second half of their last game and TCU will be starting Josh Hoover given Chandler Morris’s injury. Both looked solid last week, with KState’s Johnson scoring five rushing touchdowns, and TCU’s Hoover passing for four touchdowns of his own (although throwing two picks to go along with that). However, I like Kansas State’s situation a bit better, especially at home. KState is a 6.5 point favorite, which feels too hefty for a cover.

31-28 Kansas State