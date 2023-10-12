Big 12 Football Week Seven Preview

West Virginia @ Houston

Thursday, October 12th 6:00 PM CT, FS1

West Virginia (4-1, 2-0) is definitely the surprise team in the Big 12 so far, sitting tied at the top of the league standings after many (including myself) had written them off as a dead-man-walking this season. They now take on former coach Dana Holgorsen and Houston (2-3, 0-2). Houston needs a win something bad, getting thoroughly beaten by both TCU and Texas Tech in their first two conference matchups. The problem is that I certainly don’t see that happening here with the way that both of these teams are playing. West Virginia is only a 2.5 point favorite, I like them to win by much more than that.

28-13 West Virginia

Iowa State @ Cincinnati

Saturday, October 14th 11:00 AM CT, FS1

Iowa State (3-3, 2-1) absolutely laid a beat down on TCU last weekend, winning 27-14. They now travel to Cincinnati (2-3, 0-2), another new addition that is desperately looking for their first Big 12 win. The Bearcats lost 35-27 to BYU in their last game, which followed a 20-6 loss to Oklahoma. While Iowa State has had some issues on the road this season, I think they’re just the better football team here with how their offense has been performing over the last couple of weeks. Surprisingly, Cincinnati is a five point favorite. I’ve got Iowa State winning and covering.

31-24 Iowa State

#23 Kansas @ Oklahoma State

Saturday, October 14th 2:30 PM CT, FS1

#23 Kansas (5-1, 2-1) bounced back from their loss to Texas by laying the smackdown on UCF, winning 51-22. The Jayhawks now travel to a newly revitalized Oklahoma State (3-2, 1-1). The Cowboys looked absolutely dead in the water after back-to-back losses to South Alabama and Iowa State. However, out of nowhere, the Cowboys beat Kansas State 29-21 last weekend in a game that was not nearly as close as that score makes it seem. However, I need to see more consistency from OSU before I think they’ve found something that’s going to work for them for the rest of the season. I have Kansas winning, but maybe just missing their 3.5 point cover.

28-25 Kansas

BYU @ TCU

Saturday, October 14th 2:30 PM CT, ESPN

BYU (4-1, 1-1) got their first Big 12 conference win two weeks ago, beating Cincinnati at home. Now coming off of a bye, they look to get another in Fort Worth. TCU (3-3, 1-2) has quite a few things to figure out after getting their doors blown off by Iowa State, losing 27-14. Part of that was TCU throwing four interceptions and quarterback Chandler Morris leaving in the third quarter with a leg injury. So with questions of ball security and starting quarterback abounding, I like BYU to sneak out a win here. TCU is a five point favorite.

24-21 BYU

Kansas State @ Texas Tech

Saturday, October 14th 6:00 PM CT, FS1

Texas Tech (3-3, 2-1) clobbered Baylor in their last game. They now look to follow that win up by welcoming Kansas State (3-2, 1-1) to Lubbock. I have no idea what to make of Kansas State right now, I thought they seemed pretty decent, even after their loss to Missouri. But after showing practically no fight against a potentially pretty bad Oklahoma State, I don’t know? I do know Tech has shown way more energy in their last few games, so I like them to win at home. The Red Raiders are one point favorites, which they cover.

38-31 Texas Tech