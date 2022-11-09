Big 12 Week Eleven Football Preview

Oklahoma @ West Virginia

Saturday, November 12th 11:00 AM CT, FS1

This is approaching must-win territory for both of these teams. Oklahoma (5-4, 2-4) is one win away from bowl eligibility, which is not a guarantee with three games left on the schedule. This is probably their likeliest path to getting six wins, but no game in Morgantown should be taken for granted. For West Virginia (3-6, 1-5), they would have to win out to secure a bowl berth. That path seems highly unlikely, with Oklahoma, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State remaining as their final three games. Still, when the WVU offense clicks they can be a dangerous team. However, I suspect Oklahoma to come out with more focus after a slew of turnovers and mistakes cost them their game against Baylor last weekend. West Virginia, on the other hand, got kind of torched by Iowa State down the stretch in their last game, letting up three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lose 31-14. Oklahoma is an eight point favorite. I like the Sooners in this one by almost exactly that amount.

38-30 Oklahoma

Iowa State @ Oklahoma State

Saturday, November 12th 2:30 PM CT, ESPNU

Iowa State (4-5, 1-5) secured a BADLY needed win against West Virginia over the weekend, putting them in a position where they have to win at least two of their final three games to achieve bowl eligibility. Oklahoma State (6-3, 3-3) has already secured their bowl berth but has looked atrocious in their last two games, which saw the Cowboys losing 48-0 to Kansas State and 37-16 to Kansas. A home game against one of the weaker teams in the Big 12 is probably what the doctor ordered for OSU. However, I worry that Oklahoma State may have lost a lot of their motivation, being knocked out of any realistic playoff or conference championship contention. Iowa State still has a lot to play for. Will the Cyclones be able to capitalize on a clearly frazzled Cowboys team? I think they might, on the back of one of the conference’s strongest defenses. Iowa State is currently a one point favorite.

24-21 Iowa State

#19 Kansas State @ Baylor

Saturday, November 12th 6:00 PM CT, FS1

Baylor (6-3, 4-2) secured that magical sixth win in heart-pumping fashion, taking down Oklahoma in Norman, 38-35. Baylor is now sitting in a position where they control their destiny in being able to make it to the Big 12 Championship Game. But that will be no easy task, as they face the top teams in the conference back-to-back-to-back. That starts here with a home battle against #19 Kansas State (6-3, 4-2). The Wildcats were in a good position for the Big 12 title, before losing 34-27 to Texas. Kansas State would need a slight amount of help, but still have a decent chance of clinching a spot in the title game. So there’s plenty to play for with both of these teams. And you know what? Baylor is getting hot at exactly the right time. Whereas Kansas State has lost two of their last three games, Baylor is on a three game winning streak, which included two huge road wins. With that, I like the Bears in this one as they return home for what should be an amped, nighttime crowd. Baylor is a 2.5 point favorite.

35-31 Baylor

Kansas @ Texas Tech

Saturday, November 12th 6:00 PM CT, ESPN+

Kansas (6-3, 3-3) is going bowling for the first time since 2008! The Jayhawks secured their sixth win by dominating Oklahoma State last weekend, 37-16. Really at this point, any other wins are just gravy for Lance Leipold and KU. And the Jayhawks have just that chance to start preparing an early Thanksgiving feast as they travel to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech (4-5, 2-4). The Red Raiders have been on a pretty rough streak, losing their last two games, as well as four of their last five. Tech needs to win two of their last three to get to bowl eligibility. That is a highly doable task, as their remaining games are against Kansas, Iowa State, and Oklahoma. But the Red Raiders really need to win this home game against KU to feel good about their odds. Tech looked pretty decent for three quarters in their last game against TCU, before fading away to a 34-24 loss. I do think Texas Tech is good enough to beat Kansas at home, the question will be if they have the focus to get that done. Texas Tech is a 3.5 point favorite. I’ve got Tech winning a close one.

41-38 Texas Tech

#4 TCU @ #18 Texas

Saturday, November 12th 6:30 PM CT, ABC

College Gameday is in Austin as #4 TCU (9-0, 6-0) takes on #18 Texas (6-3, 4-2) in a game that has massive implications for the Big 12 title race and potentially the College Football Playoff. A win by TCU here puts them at 10-0 and locks them up for a Big 12 Championship Game appearance. A win by Texas keeps the Longhorns in strong contention for a spot, with pivotal games against Kansas and Baylor still looming. While both teams have strong offenses, TCU has been next level at scoring points and coming from behind, especially off the play of quarterback Max Duggan, who has an eye-popping 24 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions on 2407 yards this season. It’s that Heisman candidate level of play that gives TCU the edge here. If Duggan really shows out like I think he is able, Duggan Heisman-hype is probably going to become even louder. Texas is a 7 point favorite in this game, which is a pretty shocking betting line when you look at this matchup. I’ve got that inversed.

45-38 TCU

FieldinOfDreams’ 2022 Pick ‘Em Record through Week 10: 42-18