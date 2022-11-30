Big 12 Championship Preview

Saturday, December 3rd 11:00 AM CT, ABC

#3 TCU (12-0, 9-0) looks to secure their spot in the College Football Playoff as they take on #10 Kansas State (9-3, 7-2) for the Big 12 Championship. In these two teams’ first meeting during the season, TCU took advantage of KState losing their top two quarterbacks to injuries in order to mount a comeback from down 28-10. The Horned Frogs ended up winning 38-28. Obviously, a lot about this game will be different, as it looks like Wildcats quarterback Will Howard will get the start for KState and should put up a strong fight against TCU, assuming he doesn’t get hurt again. Howard looked pretty solid against Kansas in the Wildcats’ last game, putting up 213 passing yards and two touchdowns. His completion rate was a bit average at 11 for 21, but I wouldn’t be terribly worried about that as a Kansas State fan.

On the TCU side of things, the Horned Frogs played probably their best game of football on the entire season last week as they absolutely dismantled Iowa State, winning 62-14. Iowa State boasted the top defense in the Big 12 coming into that game and quarterback Max Duggan and the TCU offense clowned them. Duggan put up a very nice 212 yards and three touchdowns on 17 of 24 passing. Running back Kendre Miller also added two touchdowns on 72 yards of rushing.

Obviously, the stakes are high for both teams in this game, as both would love to secure a conference title and at least a New Year’s Six bowl game. The pressure is probably a little higher on TCU, as they look to remain undefeated and essentially guarantee themselves a spot in the playoff. That said, the Horned Frogs haven’t really seemed to be all that fazed by pressure all season, so I don’t see why it would start now. TCU is a 2.5 point favorite in this one, which is pretty close to where I would have this. I think it will be another close game where TCU might once again come from behind, but I predict the Horned Frogs will be this year’s Big 12 champions.

35-31 TCU