Big 12 Week Thirteen Football Preview

Baylor @ #23 Texas

Friday, November 25th 11:00 AM CT, ESPN

Baylor (6-5, 4-4) and #23 Texas (7-4, 5-3) lead off the final regular season week of Big 12 football with a Friday morning game. Baylor came within seconds of upsetting TCU last weekend, before losing on a painful, last second field goal. Texas, on the other hand, got revenge from a year ago and absolutely blew the doors off of Kansas, winning 55-14. This game concerns me because it seems like Baylor has been more or less regressing down the stretch, while Texas has been improving. Further, Texas still has a chance of reaching the Big 12 Championship with a Kansas State loss. Combine those factors with the emotional nature of last week’s Baylor loss and this being a road game, and it pains me to pick the Longhorns in this one. Baylor is an 8.5 point underdog.

38-30 Texas

West Virginia @ Oklahoma State

Saturday, November 26th 11:00 AM CT, ESPN2

West Virginia (4-7, 2-6) is officially out of bowl contention after their loss last weekend to Kansas State. With that, the Mountaineers’ last game will be a road trip to take on Oklahoma State (7-4, 4-4). The Cowboys had immense offensive frustrations last weekend as they could only muster 13 points in a losing effort to their rival, Oklahoma. Honestly, there isn’t much here for either team to play for other than pride. Given that, I do think Oklahoma State is just a better team so I’ve got them winning this one. The Cowboys are an 8.5 point favorite.

28-17 Oklahoma State

Iowa State @ #4 TCU

Saturday, November 26th 3:00 PM CT, FOX

Iowa State (4-7, 1-7) is another team that was knocked out of bowl contention last week, after a disgusting, 14-10 loss to Texas Tech. But while Iowa State has nothing but pride to play for in this one, #4 TCU (11-0, 8-0) has EVERYTHING on the line as they look to complete a perfect regular season. Right now, TCU is in control of their destiny for the playoff. If they can win this game and their Big 12 Championship matchup against either Kansas State or Texas next week, they’re in. Given that, the Horned Frogs will certainly be motivated. But such pressure can also lead to mistakes. And while Iowa State does boast one of the best defenses in the nation, TCU’s offense is good enough to get some production while Iowa State’s offense is bad enough that breaking 10 points would be shocking. TCU is a 10 point favorite in this one.

27-9 TCU

Oklahoma @ Texas Tech

Saturday, November 26th 6:30 PM CT, FS1

Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5) and Texas Tech (6-5, 3-5) both secured bowl eligibility with wins last week. They can now breathe somewhat of a sigh of relief and just worry about football in this game that is really fairly meaningless other than jockeying for bowl position. The Red Raiders showed some impressive defensive strength and some lethargic offensive woes in their 14-10 win over Iowa State, while Oklahoma showed some prowess on both sides of the ball as they beat Oklahoma State, 28-13. I think the Red Raiders probably come out with some more fire, especially at home, as most teams are trying to give Oklahoma and Texas their best shots before they leave for the SEC. Oklahoma is a two point favorite but I like Tech.

31-28 Texas Tech

Kansas @ #12 Kansas State

Saturday, November 26th 7:00 PM CT, FOX

This very well should be one of the best Sunflower Showdowns in over a decade, as #12 Kansas State (8-3, 6-2) takes on rival Kansas (6-5, 3-5). Both teams are bowl eligible, with Kansas reaching that mark for the first time since 2008. If Texas wins on Friday, Kansas State has to win this game to make it to the Big 12 Championship. Although, Kansas will clearly have something to say about that, as they look to beat the Wildcats for the first time since 2008. However, these teams are just trending in very different directions. Kansas got throttled by Texas last weekend, while Kansas State continued a dominant stretch of games with a 48-31 win over West Virginia. Kansas State is a 12 point favorite, which feels pretty close to the mark.

38-24 Kansas State

FieldinOfDreams’ 2022 Pick ‘Em Record through Week 12: 47-24