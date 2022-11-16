Big 12 Week Twelve Football Preview

Saturday, November 19th 11:00 AM CT

Baylor (6-4, 4-3) looks to play spoiler and enact some revenge from last year as they host playoff aspiring #4 TCU (10-0, 7-0). Obviously, Baylor played one of its worst games of the season last week as they could get no traction whatsoever against Kansas State. TCU, on the other hand, played probably their best defensive game of the year, holding Texas to only three offensive points. Given those trends, I have some serious concerns about this game. However, with any heated rivalry game, you’ve got to throw some of the prior results out and accept chaos, as Baylor certainly has the talent to give TCU fits. It’s just a question of if they will. The Bears will need to reestablish what has generally been a strong running game in order to allow them to open up the passing game. Defensively, the Bears will need to play lights out to contain Max Duggan and the TCU offense. I am not predicting Baylor to win this one, but crazier things have happened in this rivalry series.

38-28 TCU

#15 Kansas State @ West Virginia

Saturday, November 19th 1:00 PM CT, ESPN+

#15 Kansas State (7-3, 5-2) put on a masterclass last weekend as they thoroughly dismantled Baylor for four quarters. They are now in the driver’s seat for a Big 12 Championship Game berth. However, they still need to clear West Virginia (4-6, 2-5) this week. The Mountaineers are in their own fight, as they have to win their last two games to get to bowl eligibility. They kept that dream alive by beating Oklahoma last weekend. I think I say this every time I write about West Virginia home games: Morgantown is a tough place to play. And that’s true, but Kansas State is just hitting their stride so well right now that I don’t see that being much of an issue.

41-13 Kansas State

Texas @ Kansas

Saturday, November 19th 2:30 PM CT, FS1

I’ve been looking forward to this game all season. After getting the best of the Longhorns last year, Texas (6-4, 4-3) will be looking for revenge over Kansas (6-4, 3-4). However, unlike last year where Kansas wasn’t all that good and pulled out a miracle upset, this actually looks to be a pretty evenly matched game. The Longhorns offense has been out of whack for a few games now, as they were only able to generate three offensive points against TCU last weekend. On the flipside, Kansas’s offense has been doing pretty well, but their defense needs a bit of a fine tuning as they gave up 43 points to Texas Tech in their last game. I like the home team in this one, especially with Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers looking very pedestrian as of late. Give me the Jayhawks to beat Texas for the second year in a row.

31-24 Kansas

Texas Tech @ Iowa State

Saturday, November 19th 6:00 PM CT

This is a matchup of two teams clawing for bowl eligibility. Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4) took a big step in that direction last weekend, beating Kansas to get themselves one win away from a bowl game. Iowa State (4-6, 1-6) was not so lucky, letting a game against Oklahoma State once again slip through their fingers. That’s particularly frustrating for the Cyclones, because they have the best defense in the conference. Their loss to Oklahoma State was a testament to that as their offense turned the ball over FIVE times, but the Cyclones still only let Oklahoma State score 20 points. For the Red Raiders, they need to build off of the offensive consistency that quarterback Tyler Shough seems to bring them. And while I think Texas Tech is probably the better overall team, they have yet to win a road game this year. That combined with Iowa State’s stifling defense, and I think the Cyclones find a way to get it done.

20-13 Iowa State

#22 Oklahoma State @ Oklahoma

Saturday, November 19th 6:30 PM CT, ABC

This year’s rendition of Bedlam has to be one of the least hyped meetings between these two programs in a pretty long time. Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5) is REALLY struggling this year (at least by the standard Sooners fans are accustomed to), and needs to win one of their last two games to make a bowl game. #22 Oklahoma State (7-3, 4-3) has hit a rough patch with quarterback Spencer Sanders dealing with a lingering injury. Still, when he came into the game late against Iowa State last week, he provided a huge spark. If he’s good to go for this rivalry game (which all signs point to him being good to go), then I think the Cowboys win this one and probably even run away with it.

38-17 Oklahoma State

FieldinOfDreams’ 2022 Pick ‘Em Record through Week 11: 45-21