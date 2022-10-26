Big 12 Week Nine Football Preview

Oklahoma @ Iowa State

Saturday, October 29th 11:00 AM CT, FS1

I am actually very interested in this matchup, mostly because both of these teams need this win in the worst way. Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3) is coming off a bye, following their 52-42 shootout win over Kansas. The good news for the Sooners is that their offense looked much better with quarterback Dillon Gabriel back in the lineup. The bad news is that their defense is still very suspect. Iowa State (3-4, 0-4) is also coming off of a bye after their heart-wrenching 24-21 loss to Texas. However, even in that loss, Iowa State showed some offensive life that was certainly missing in weeks prior. I like Iowa State a lot at home in this game. If their offense is able to move more like they did against Texas, which I think they will against Oklahoma’s horrendous defense, then I think the Cyclone defense can trip up the Sooners just enough to secure their first conference win. Oklahoma is a two point favorite.

35-31 Iowa State

#7 TCU @ West Virginia

Saturday, October 29th 11:00 AM CT, ESPN

#7 TCU (7-0, 4-0) has made a nasty habit of getting behind in games, before storming back to secure a victory. As problematic as that strategy is for TCU fans’ cardiac health, undefeated is undefeated. The Horned Frogs look to stay that way as they travel to Morgantown, a place that Baylor fans are all too familiar with being notoriously difficult to win in. West Virginia (3-4, 1-3) is a team I just can’t get a read on. After putting up 43 points against Baylor, the Mountaineers laid an absolute egg last week and only scored 10 points against Texas Tech. With that offensive inconsistency, compared with the highly electric TCU offense, I just don’t see how the Mountaineers can win this one. However, people have said that before and been proven very wrong time and time again when traveling to Morgantown. TCU is favored by 7 in this one. I would not bet a dime on this game because, while I think TCU probably wins it, I have no clue if its a close win or a blow out. It really could go either way.

48-30 TCU

Saturday, October 29th 2:30 PM CT, FOX

The only top 25 versus top 25 matchup of the Big 12 weekend features #22 Kansas State (5-2, 3-1) hosting #9 Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1). The Wildcats are coming off of a bizarre, disappointing loss to TCU which saw them jump ahead to a large lead early despite an undisclosed injury to quarterback Adrian Martinez. However, when backup quarterback Will Howard also went down, things began to unravel for the Wildcats. Oklahoma State had a bit of the inverse last weekend, as they rallied to come from behind and beat Texas at home by a margin of 41-34. This is a somewhat tricky game to pick, given we have little idea what the status of Martinez or Howard is at the time of this writing. However, I like the Cowboys to win this game regardless of who is taking snaps for Kansas State, it just might change the point spread. Surprisingly, Kansas State is a one point favorite for now.

31-20 Oklahoma State

Baylor @ Texas Tech

Saturday, October 29th 6:30 PM CT, ESPN2

It’s time for some BU-TT bowl action! Baylor (4-3, 2-2) picked up a desperately needed win against Kansas last weekend. While there are some lingering concerns about the Bears’ ability to close out games and protect the football, a win is a win. Texas Tech (4-3, 2-2) blasted West Virginia over this past weekend, playing excellent offense and defense. There are plenty of storylines going into this game, with former Baylor assistant coach Joey McGuire facing off against his former team as the new Texas Tech head coach. McGuire’s familiarity with Aranda’s system and players worries me some, as does Baylor’s lack of proven ability to win on the road (their lone road win was in Ames against an Iowa State squad that is winless in conference play thus far). I highlighted this game as one that concerned me in the off season, and I’m not sure enough has changed in Baylor’s direction for me to change my opinion. Tech is a 2.5 point favorite, which sounds about right. Hopefully I’m wrong!

31-28 Texas Tech

FieldinOfDreams’ 2022 Pick ‘Em Record through Week 8: 38-13