Baylor Opens as 6.5-Point Underdog to Oklahoma State, Line Now OSU -6

The lines for the conference championship games this week are starting to roll out, and the Baylor-Oklahoma State spread opened at OSU -6.5, moved a couple of times to OSU -6 and back, and is now OSU -6 again. The O/U is 47. In other games, Michigan is a 10.5-point favorite over Iowa, Georgia is -6.5 over Alabama, and Utah is -3 over Oregon.

If you are looking for tickets through Baylor for Saturday’s game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, they go on sale to Bear Foundation members in just under 5 minutes and then the general public tomorrow at 9 AM.

Big 12 tickets are available for our members today at 2 p.m., and tickets will be on sale to the general public starting at 9 a.m. tomorrow morning. #SicEm



Purchase ️: https://t.co/FOlDQEEkzq pic.twitter.com/nYFDS0gRpK — Bear Foundation (@BearFoundation) November 28, 2021

As for the spread on this game, 6 points seems about right if not slightly less than I expected. With OSU playing well overall yesterday in knocking off OU in Bedlam, and Baylor struggling against Texas Tech (and potentially missing its starting QB in Gerry Bohanon), I though we might see something more like 7 or 8 points. I’ll be watching this one going forward, particularly if we get more news about Bohanon (although, once again, I don’t expect anything official—there’s no reason to tip the hand either way).