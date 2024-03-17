 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baylor WBB Earns #5 Seed in 2024 NCAA Tournament

By mattisbear
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - Baylor vs Iowa State Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Selection Sunday has arrived, and the Baylor Women have earned a #5 seed in Region 3 - Blacksburg for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The Bears will face off against the winner of Vanderbilt and Columbia in on , March .

Should Baylor win that matchup, the Bears will face the winner of Virginia Tech and Marshall.

Other notable teams in the West:

(1) USC

(2) Ohio St.

(3) UConn

(8) Kansas

Sic ‘Em Bears!

