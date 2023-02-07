WBB Preview: Oklahoma

The Big 12 Conference is anybody’s game at this point in the season, with six teams at .500 or better in conference play. A win tonight will push Baylor to #2 in the Big 12, jumping Oklahoma and sitting behind #1 Texas.

Last Time

The Bears took care of business in Norman back on January 3rd, winning 81-70 and snapping Oklahoma’s eight-game home win streak. Sarah Andrews was on fire, scoring a career-high 30 points. Caitlin Bickle was a staple player as well, with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Oklahoma was off to a slow start, only scoring five points in the first quarter. Overall the Sooners shot 31.1% from the field and 27.6% from three. Oklahoma had three players in double-digits: Ana Llanusa (24), Madi Williams (16), and Taylor Robertson (14).

Since Then

Oklahoma didn’t let a loss to Baylor knock them off track. After losing to Baylor, the Sooners went on a five game win streak. Overall, they’ve gone 7-2 since playing Baylor and are sitting at #2 in the conference standings. Most recently they are on a two game win streak, easily beating TCU and West Virginia.

Keys to Victory

As always, Baylor’s strength is defense, which will be important to contain Oklahoma’s high-scoring guards. With Oklahoma’s three-point threat, the Bears need to keep their foot on the gas on offense. That shouldn’t be a problem, as Sarah Andrews is coming off two 20+ point games last week.

If you’re able, get to the Ferrell Center tonight at 7 PM to help give Baylor a great home court advantage. If you can’t make it to Waco, be sure to tune in on ESPN+. Sic OU!!