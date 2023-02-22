WBB Preview: TCU

Tonight the Bears are in Fort Worth to take on TCU for the final matchup against the Horned Frogs this season. With our recent losses, the Big 12 Title is most likely out of the picture, but Baylor has a chance to finish strong and secure a good spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Last Time

Baylor hosted TCU on New Year’s Eve to kick off Big 12 play. The Bears handled TCU easily, winning 64-42. Baylor was clicking offensively and shots were falling as the Bears shot 46.2% from the field and 46% from three. TCU shot a shockingly low 8.3% from 3, going 1-12 on the night.

TCU Since Then

Losing to Baylor was just the beginning for TCU. They have struggled through conference play, and they did not win a single match until Saturday, when they eked out a 75-62 win over Kansas State. In their win, TCU went 8-16 from 3, propelling them to an above average 75 point game.

Keys to Victory

Baylor needs a confidence boost after some tough losses. The key to win tonight is to work the offense, hit defensive cues, and play to the level of basketball we know the Bears are capable of. TCU has been given a glimmer of hope with their first conference win, and while they don’t have much to play for, I’m sure they would love nothing more than winning a rivalry game. Tonight has the potential to be a great win for the Bears and get things back on track to finish the season strong.

Be sure to tune in to tonight’s matchup on ESPN+, or if you’re in the Dallas area, get out and support the Bears in person!