WBB Preview: Kansas

Tonight at 7PM is the series finale between the Kansas Jayhawks and Baylor Bears. Now that we’re going through the second matchup with most opponents, we have a better idea about what to expect going into these games.

Last Time

The Bears last matchup with the Jayhawks was back on January 7th in Lawrence. Baylor took care of business, winning 75-62, with four players scoring in double digits. The defense held Taiyana Jackson to 8 points and 8 rebounds, well below her average contribution. Wyvette Mayberry was the leading scorer for Kansas with 19 points.

Kansas Since Then

Kansas has gone 2-3 since playing Baylor, bringing their overall conference record to 4-4. They are coming off a big 13-point win against rival Kansas State.

Keys to Victory Tonight

In order to win again tonight, Baylor needs to play with a lockdown defense like they did in Lawrence. Taiyana Jackson has had three straight double-doubles, so keeping her contained is huge.

Mayberry was the main offensive weapon in the last matchup, and she is coming off a career-high 26 points last game. Look for Ja’mee Asberry to lock her down today.

Another important factor in winning a basketball game is scoring points. Baylor seems to have gotten their rhythm back offensively, with five players scoring in double digits on Saturday. Let’s hope the shots keep falling for the Bears tonight.

Admission is free for tonight’s game, so if you’re able get to the Ferrell! If you’re at home, be sure to tune in on ESPN+. Sic ‘em!!