Sooner? I Barely Even Know Her

The No. 23 Lady Bears upset the No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners in an offensive battle in Norman. They dominated the first quarter and never looked back.

Caitlin Bickle started the game off by taking a charge and followed it up with a three pointer. The Bears took this momentum and ended up going on a 15-0 run led by Bella Fontleroy, who scored four straight buckets. They shared the ball well this quarter, resulting in points from five different players!

Bickle started off the scoring once again in the second quarter, making two free throws to bring the score to 23-8 with 8:17 left. Sarah Andrews stayed hot, making two more threes this quarter. Baylor led going into halftime 34-30.

Baylor’s defense this half was amazing. They held OU to just 24% from the field. Ja’mee Asberry absolutely hassled Taylor Robertson, who is known for her skill behind the three point line.

Andrews knocked down a jumper to kick off the third. 36-30, Bears with 9:03 left in the third quarter. She made two more threes this quarter, including a buzzer beater to close out the quarter, giving the ladies a double digit lead going into the fourth.

The fourth quarter was a battle; both teams ended up with their highest scoring quarter here. Buggs scored her first points of the game, and the rest of the Bears also had lots of fast break points. Ja’mee Asberry closed out the game with a three-point play off a pass from Caitlin Bickle that might have put her in the running for next year’s quarterback job. This brought the lead to 11 which Baylor kept, finishing the game on top 81-70.

The Bears kept the momentum from TCU rolling tonight with a big win over a talented Sooner basketball team. Sarah Andrews scored a career-high thirty points tonight. Caitlin Bickle also had a double-double with both ten points and assists. Baylor’s defense was evident tonight, forcing 19 turnovers and taking two charges. Jaden Owens also set a career-high block record tonight, with two denials at the rim. Kansas is up next, another big ranked opponent. Our ladies are hot right now; I wouldn’t bet against them.

2-0 in conference! Baylor is undefeated in the New Year. Let’s keep it that way.