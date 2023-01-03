Women’s Basketball Preview: Oklahoma & Kansas

This is a big week for Baylor women’s basketball as they face Oklahoma and Kansas, the two top teams in the Big 12 at the moment. Coming off a solid win against TCU on Saturday, the Bears look to keep that momentum going this week on the road.

#17 Oklahoma

6PM January 3rd, Lloyd Noble Center

Watch on ESPN+

Tonight’s matchup against Oklahoma is a big one! Oklahoma currently sits at the top of the Big 12 rankings and is looking to keep their eight-game win streak going. Last season, Oklahoma swept Baylor for the first time since 2009 before losing to them in the Big 12 Tournament.

In today’s matchup, the Bears will need to be hot on offense to keep up with Oklahoma’s high scoring. The Sooners are averaging 88.4 points per game this season, and in over half of their games they have scored upwards of 90 points. Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson are two major scorers that will surely be key for Oklahoma. Williams is a fifth-year senior that provides the Sooners with leadership and points. The starting forward currently leads the team in scoring, averaging 17.1 points per game. Taylor Robertson is a 6’0 guard that is lethal from the 3-point line. Robertson has more career 3-pointers than anybody in Big 12 Conference history, men or women. This season she is averaging 11 points per game. The Bears currently lead the Big 12 in scoring defense and 3-point percentage defense, which should challenge the Sooners.

The Sooners will provide a big challenge for the Bears tonight. Major keys for Baylor will be locking down on defense and maintaining stamina to keep up with the fast-paced Oklahoma offense. The Bears will need to be on their game offensively as well if they want to stay in it and take the win in Norman.

#21 Kansas

4PM January 7th, Allen Fieldhouse

Watch on ESPN+

Like Oklahoma, Kansas is currently 11-1 overall and 1-0 in Big 12 play. They will host Texas Tech on Wednesday before the Bears make their way to Lawrence on Saturday. The Jayhawks are currently sitting at #21 in the AP Poll, breaking into the Top 25 for the first time since 2013.

The tale of the tape has Kansas and Baylor neck and neck. Kansas is slightly ahead of Baylor in points per game, averaging 77 compared to the Bears 75.5. The Bears have the advantage in both field goal and 3-point shooting percentage.

Taiyanna Jackson is a big player to look out for, both physically and statistically. At 6’6, the center is one of the tallest players in the Big 12. Jackson is in her second season with Kansas after transferring from Trinity Valley Community College. She is averaging a double-double, with 12.2 rebounds and 16 points per game. Guard Zakiyah Franklin is also a major contributor for the Jayhawks, averaging 14.6 points per game and shooting 46% from the 3-point line.

Saturday is sure to be a gritty matchup. Allen Fieldhouse is a difficult place to play basketball, and the Bears will be coming off of a physical game against Oklahoma. If the Bears play their game and are able to stay healthy and energized, they will be able to come away with a win in Lawrence.

This week is a big one for the Bears, so be sure to tune in to see some great conference basketball! Sic Oklahoma and Kansas!