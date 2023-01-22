WBB Preview: Texas

Today is a huge matchup for Baylor as they host the #25-ranked Texas Longhorns. Baylor and Texas are currently tied with Iowa State for second in the Big 12, so a win today will push the Bears ahead!

Baylor is sitting at 4-2 in the conference, coming off a big win against Kansas State last week. Texas will be hungry for a win after losing to Texas Tech 64-68.

Offensively, Texas is well-balanced, with five players averaging double digit points per game. The Longhorns get a lot of points in the paint, averaging nearly 40 points per game inside. Forward Khadija Faye is averaging 13.7 points per game and shooting 56.5 percent from the field during Big 12 play, so look for her to be a major offensive contributor.

Defensively, Texas is strong as well. They lead the Big 12 in blocks with 5.6 per game, and they force 22 turnovers on average. Baylor averages 14 turnovers per game, but they will need to lock down on offense and limit bad passes in order to stay in control.

Today is a great chance for the Bears to earn another win before their bye week. See y’all at the Ferrell Center!