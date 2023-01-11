WBB Preview: Oklahoma State

Tonight women’s basketball returns to the Ferrell Center and Baylor basketball looks to earn their fourth conference win. The Bears are coming off of a fantastic week of basketball, beating two Top 25 opponents on the road and earning lots of national recognition and Big 12 awards. Here’s a preview of the Bears’ opponent tonight.

Oklahoma State

7PM January 11th, Ferrell Center

Watch on ESPN+

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls currently sit at #8 in the Big 12, but they are coming to the Ferrell Center with some major momentum after defeating Texas 86-82 to earn their first conference win of the season. Oklahoma State is in their first season under new head coach Jacie Hoyt, who coached at Kansas City for the last five seasons.

The Cowgirls average 78 points per game, and their offense is spread out among players, with four players averaging double digits this season. Junior forward Taylen Collins will be a player to look out for tonight. Collins has shot nearly 75% from the floor over OSU’s last seven games. Lior Garzon is another weapon on the Oklahoma State bench, averaging 11.2 points per game and shooting 47.5% from three (best percentage in the Big 12). Overall, the Cowgirls are a more efficient shooting team than Baylor, but Baylor’s defense will be the toughest they have faced this year.

Overall, Oklahoma State is a beatable opponent, but this could also be a trap game for Baylor. Oklahoma State will be hungry for another win, so Baylor needs to continue to play high-level basketball to secure the win tonight.