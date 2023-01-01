Lady Bears Fry Up the Frogs in a 64-42 Home Win

Our No. 23 Baylor Bears came out strong and remained dominant virtually all game against a very vocal TCU women’s basketball team.

The Bears got hot from three early, started off by Ja’Mee Asberry who took the lead 7-6 with 4:29 left in the first quarter. From this point on Sarah Andrews and Caitlin Bickle also knocked some down from behind the arc, extending Baylor’s lead.

Bickle kept the threes rolling, starting off the second quarter with another! Bella Fontleroy followed this up with one of her own. The Bears’ physical defense was put on display this quarter, forcing lots of turnovers and jump-balls.

A late surge by TCU lead to an 8-3 run resulting in the halftime score being 26-18, Bears on top. This feisty TCU team didn't want to get put away, knocking down some big shots to finish the half.

TCU kept their momentum to start the third quarter and cut the lead all the way down to one. The Bears kept the lead, but TCU fought hard to stay in the game for the remainder of the third quarter.

The Bears really ran away with it in the fourth quarter, starting off with a 15-0 run. Shots were falling from everywhere, including 15 points off of threes. Baylor really capped this game off with a statement, finishing with a 22-point victory over the Horned Frogs.

Our ladies were really feeling it from three, shooting 47.6% on the night. They had three players in double digits including Caitlin Bickle, Ja’Mee Asberry, and Sarah Andrews. The game was a good start to conference play, and we would love to see the momentum carry through into their next game against No. 20 Oklahoma.

The Bears finished off 2022 with a good one, here’s to many more in 2023!